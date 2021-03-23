Left Menu

Soccer-Leverkusen replace coach Bosz after poor run

Bayer Leverkusen have parted ways with coach Peter Bosz and appointed Hannes Wolf as their new manager after a poor run of results left them sixth in the Bundesliga. Bosz's departure comes after Sunday's 3-0 defeat at Hertha Berlin, Leverkusen's fourth loss in their last five games in all competitions.

Bayer Leverkusen have parted ways with coach Peter Bosz and appointed Hannes Wolf as their new manager after a poor run of results left them sixth in the Bundesliga.

Bosz's departure comes after Sunday's 3-0 defeat at Hertha Berlin, Leverkusen's fourth loss in their last five games in all competitions. They were also knocked out of the Europa League last month after losing 6-3 on aggregate to Swiss side Young Boys in the round of 32.

Wolf, who was in charge of Germany's Under-18 side, will have ex-Leverkusen midfielder Peter Hermann as his assistant. "Bayer 04 Leverkusen have reacted to the negative trend of the past few weeks and released head coach Peter Bosz with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

Leverkusen added that Bosz's assistants Hendrie Kruezen and Rob Maas had also left the club. The club are currently in the final Europa League qualifying spot on 40 points after 26 games, seven points behind fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt and the Champions League places.

"We have every opportunity of qualifying for Europe. It's down to us in the remaining eight games to achieve the maximum," said Wolf. His first game in charge will be at home to bottom side Schalke 04 on April 3 after the international break.

