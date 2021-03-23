Left Menu

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Tuesday criticised the Three Lions for being behind the over-rate in the first hour of the ongoing first ODI of the three-match series against India. The first hour saw England bowling just 11 overs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:28 IST
Ind vs Eng, 1st ODI: Vaughan criticises visitors for slow over-rate in first hour
England cricket team (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Tuesday criticised the Three Lions for being behind the over-rate in the first hour of the ongoing first ODI of the three-match series against India. The first hour saw England bowling just 11 overs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Taking to Twitter, Vaughan wrote: "11 overs in an hour ... One day cricket ... !!!!! I have decided it's not me getting old it's the game that needs to bloody hurry up ... #INDvsENG."

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl first. Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna were handed ODI debuts in the game while KL Rahul was given wicket-keeping responsibilities ahead of Rishabh Pant. At the toss, India skipper Virat Kohli said: "Very happy to bat first, we had different plans. The weather is going to drastically change in the evening. It's a great opportunity for us to put runs on the board. The last game we played here against England is a great memory. If we believe we are a top side we should be ready to do anything, whether we decide or asked to do something."

After winning both the Test and the T20I series, India is all set for the final challenge against England in the three-match ODI series which is a part of the ODI Super League. While India completely outplayed England in the Tests, the T20I series had a good ebb and flow to it. The series went to the decider, which the hosts clinched by 36 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

