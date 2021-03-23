Ind vs Eng, 1st ODI: Sam Billings sprains collar bone joint

The England team management on Tuesday confirmed that batsman Sam Billings sprained his collar bone joint while fielding in the ongoing first ODI against India here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. "Sam Billings has sprained his collar bone joint. It's not related to the previous shoulder injury he suffered in 2019. It's sore, he's currently receiving treatment and we are hopeful he will be able to bat later," England team's spokesperson said in a statement.

On the last ball of the 33rd over, Billings went down after a diving effort at the boundary fence. The visuals suggested that he hurt his shoulder and the physio came rushing out to have a look. Shikhar Dhawan had pulled the ball towards the deep square boundary. Billings charged to his right and tried to keep it inside the ropes but his foot came in contact with the boundary while he was flicking the ball back in. After this effort, Billings left the field.

Dhawan played a knock of 98 while skipper Virat Kohli scored 56 runs. England skipper Eoin Morgan had earlier won the toss and opted to bowl first. Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna were handed ODI debuts in the game while KL Rahul was given wicket-keeping responsibilities ahead of Rishabh Pant.

At the toss, India skipper Virat Kohli said: "Very happy to bat first, we had different plans. The weather is going to drastically change in the evening. It's a great opportunity for us to put runs on the board. The last game we played here against England is a great memory. If we believe we are a top side we should be ready to do anything, whether we decide or asked to do something." After winning both the Test and the T20I series, India is all set for the final challenge against England in the three-match ODI series which is a part of the ODI Super League. While India completely outplayed England in the Tests, the T20I series had a good ebb and flow to it. The series went to the decider, which the hosts clinched by 36 runs. (ANI)

