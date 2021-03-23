Left Menu

FIFA clears 3 former France U21 players to represent Senegal

PTI | Zurich | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:13 IST
Three former France Under-21 players had their international eligibility switched to Senegal by FIFA on Tuesday.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Abdou Diallo, Monaco defender Fodé Ballo-Touré and Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy can transfer the use of family ties because they never played for France’s senior team.

All three are now able to represent Senegal in the African Cup of Nations and 2022 World Cup qualifying games.

The Senegal team featuring Liverpool forward Sadio Mané has already advanced to the Cup of Nations, kicking off in Cameroon next January, before its final qualifying group games this month.

All three new recruits were selected last week in the squad to play at Republic of Congo on Friday and next Tuesday at home to Eswatini, the former Swaziland.

Senegal starts its World Cup qualifying program in May, in a group with Republic of Congo, Namibia and Togo. The group winner advances to a playoff round.

At the 2018 World Cup, Senegal was eliminated from the group stage on a disciplinary record tiebreaker that sent Japan through.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

