Left Menu

Motor racing-Williams F1 appoint Demaison from VW as technical director

"I have no doubt that his knowledge will contribute to us taking another important step towards our ambitions of winning again," said Capito, who will oversee a flatter management structure. Team principal and racing director Simon Roberts also reports to Capito.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:14 IST
Motor racing-Williams F1 appoint Demaison from VW as technical director

Williams have appointed Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Formula One team's new technical director, with the Frenchman joining from Volkswagen at an unspecified date. The appointment announced on Tuesday is the first since new chief executive Jost Capito, a former Volkswagen motorsport head who worked with Demaison on the record-breaking electric ID.R racecar, joined the former champions in February.

Demaison, who was once also chief engineer of the Subaru world rally team, will have overall responsibility for the technical side including design and aerodynamics and will report to Capito. "I have seen his technical capabilities first-hand, and his sporting successes speak for themselves," said Capito in a statement on appointing a senior figure from outside Formula One.

The role had been left vacant since the departure of Paddy Lowe in 2019. "I have no doubt that his knowledge will contribute to us taking another important step towards our ambitions of winning again," said Capito, who will oversee a flatter management structure.

Team principal and racing director Simon Roberts also reports to Capito. Once-dominant Williams finished last and failed to score a point last year, having managed only one in 2019, and last won a race in 2012.

They changed ownership last year with the founding Williams family departing and U.S.-based Dorilton Capital taking over. The first race of the 2021 season is in Bahrain on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Strong winds bring down trees in parts of Rajasthan

Gusty winds accompanied with rainfall hit several areas of Rajasthan, causing damage at a few places, officials said on Tuesday.Strong winds uprooted trees and electric poles at a few places including Jaisalmer on Monday night and Tuesday. ...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Indian lingerie model, 52, hopes to inspire inclusivity, changeA 52-year-old Indian lingerie model is pushing e-commerce firms to hire older women for their advertising campaigns,...

Congress can't stop infiltration by joining hands with Badruddin Ajmal: Home Minister Amit Shah to PTI.

Congress cant stop infiltration by joining hands with Badruddin Ajmal Home Minister Amit Shah to PTI....

Mission Sagar IV INS Jalashwa arrives at Port Ehoala in Madagascar

As part of Mission Sagar - IV, Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa arrived at Port Ehoala, Madagascar on 22 March 2021. The ship will deliver a consignment of 1,000 Metric Tonne of rice and 100,000 Hydroxychloroquine tablets in response to an appeal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021