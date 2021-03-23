Left Menu

Sports Highlights

SPO-CRI-PAK-SHARJEEL Sharjeel Khans inclusion in Pakistans playing XI will depend on his fitness Karachi, Mar 23 PTI Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan has been told that his place in the playing eleven will depend on whether he can show some improvement in his fitness by April 9, a day before the T20 series begins in South Africa.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:00 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected sports stories at 1756 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Reports of first ODI between India and England in Pune.

*Report of third T20I between Indian women and South Africa women in Lucknow.

*Copies from the post-match press conference.

*Report of Orleans Masters Super 100.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-SHOOT-WC-LD IND Ganemat-Angad pair continues India's dominance with mixed skeet gold at shooting World Cup New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The gold rush continued for Indian shooters at the ISSF World Cup here as Ganemat Sekhon and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa claimed the skeet mixed team top honours on the fifth competition day here on Tuesday.

SPO-BCCI-NCA In a first, BCCI conducts Level 2 coaching courses for India and domestic cricketers New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) In a first of its kind initiative, the BCCI has conducted two Fast Track Level 2 courses for cricketers who have played over 75 first-class games, including India internationals L Balaji, Robin Uthappa and current selector Debashish Mohanty.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-TROPHY Three teams in running for I-League crown, three front runners for top scorer Kolkata, Mar 23 (PTI) With just the last round of fixtures remaining, three teams -- Gokulam Kerala FC, TRAU FC and Churchill Brothers -- are in the running for the I-League crown this season.

SPO-FOOT-STIMAC Not a single player will be eliminated for one or two mistakes: Stimac Dubai, Mar 23 (PTI) India football coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday said the young players in the national side will be given ample chances to prove themselves at the international level as he looks to build a team for the future.

SPO-CRI-ICC-WOM-RANKINGS Shafali regains top spot in ICC T20 rankings Dubai, Mar 23 (PTI) Big-hitting teenage Indian batter Shafali Verma rose a rung to reclaim the top spot in the ICC women's T20 rankings, riding on her fine performances in the ongoing series against South Africa at home.

SPO-CRI-SHARJEEL Sharjeel dismisses concerns over his fitness level ahead of SA tour Karachi, Mar 23 (PTI) Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan on Tuesday dismissed concerns over his fitness level ahead of the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, saying that his recent good form would not have been possible if he was unfit. SPO-CRI-PAK-SHARJEEL Sharjeel Khan's inclusion in Pakistan's playing XI will depend on his fitness Karachi, Mar 23 (PTI) Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan has been told that his place in the playing eleven will depend on whether he can show some improvement in his fitness by April 9, a day before the T20 series begins in South Africa. SPO-VIRUS-CRI-PAK-HASAN Hasan returns two negative tests for COVID-19, will join camp on Tuesday Karachi, Mar 23 (PTI) Fast bowler Hasan Ali has returned two negative tests after initially testing positive for COVID-19 and will join the Pakistan training camp from Tuesday ahead of their tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Strong winds bring down trees in parts of Rajasthan

Gusty winds accompanied with rainfall hit several areas of Rajasthan, causing damage at a few places, officials said on Tuesday.Strong winds uprooted trees and electric poles at a few places including Jaisalmer on Monday night and Tuesday. ...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Indian lingerie model, 52, hopes to inspire inclusivity, changeA 52-year-old Indian lingerie model is pushing e-commerce firms to hire older women for their advertising campaigns,...

Congress can't stop infiltration by joining hands with Badruddin Ajmal: Home Minister Amit Shah to PTI.

Congress cant stop infiltration by joining hands with Badruddin Ajmal Home Minister Amit Shah to PTI....

Mission Sagar IV INS Jalashwa arrives at Port Ehoala in Madagascar

As part of Mission Sagar - IV, Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa arrived at Port Ehoala, Madagascar on 22 March 2021. The ship will deliver a consignment of 1,000 Metric Tonne of rice and 100,000 Hydroxychloroquine tablets in response to an appeal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021