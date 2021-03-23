Left Menu

Ind vs Eng, 1st ODI: This knock is for my dad, says Krunal

After playing a game-changing inning of 58 off just 31 balls against England in the first ODI of three-match series, India all-rounder Krunal Pandya dedicated the knock to his late father.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:08 IST
Left-handed batsman Krunal Pandya (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After playing a game-changing inning of 58 off just 31 balls against England in the first ODI of three-match series, India all-rounder Krunal Pandya dedicated the knock to his late father. Speaking to the host broadcasters in the mid-innings break, Krunal said he dedicated the knock to his late father and ended up getting a bit emotional and was not able to say anything further.

"This one is for my dad. I did get emotional when I got my cap," said Krunal before getting emotional and walking off. Krunal was handed his debut ODI cap by his brother Hardik Pandya. After getting the cap, Krunal looked at the skies and he remembered his late father. Earlier this year, Hardik and Krunal lost their father. At that time, Krunal was playing in the Syed Mushtaq Trophy, but he left Baroda's bio-bubble to be with his family.

Coming back to Tuesday's game, Shikhar Dhawan (98) and Virat Kohli (56) might have set the platform at the top, but it was KL Rahul (62*) and Krunal's (58*) blitz in the end that propelled India's score to 317/5. The duo added 111 of their 112 runs in the last nine overs as they sent the English bowlers on a leather hunt. The 57-ball partnership saw the Indians switch gears and take the driver's seat on a day when England suffered twin injuries while fielding -- Sam Billings sprained his collar bone joint and Eoin Morgan split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger and had four stitches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

