COVID-19 pandemic underlined importance of quality healthcare system accessible to all: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said the COVID-19 pandemic underlined the importance of a quality healthcare system accessible to every individual.He said the year 2020 was a watershed moment for healthcare in India as well as around the world.In his message on the eve of World Tuberculosis Day, which is observed every year on March 24, Kovind said that the entire National TB Elimination Program was at the forefront in fight against COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:15 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said the COVID-19 pandemic underlined the importance of a quality healthcare system accessible to every individual.

He said the year 2020 was a watershed moment for healthcare in India as well as around the world.

In his message on the eve of World Tuberculosis Day, which is observed every year on March 24, Kovind said that the entire National TB Elimination Program was at the forefront in fight against COVID-19. ''Their commitment towards tackling the COVID pandemic while continuing with TB elimination efforts is commendable. The government of India is committed to achieving the goal of Universal Health Coverage as per the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,'' he said.

This is being implemented under the aegis of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, which is the largest national health insurance scheme in the world, the president said.

''The year 2020 was a watershed moment for healthcare in India as well as around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic underlined the importance of a quality healthcare system accessible to every individual,'' Kovind said.

The president said he is happy to learn that World Tuberculosis Day is being observed on March 24 to raise public awareness about TB. ''On this day in the year 1882, Dr.Robert Koch announced the discovery of the bacteria that causes TB. It paved the way for diagnosis and cure of this deadly disease,'' Kovind was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

''I would like to compliment the National TB Elimination Program on their commendable achievements despite the difficult circumstances. On this occasion, we should reinvigorate our efforts to achieve 'Health for All', and create a brighter and healthier future for generations to come,'' he said.

