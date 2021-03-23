Left Menu

Soccer-Prandelli resigns as Fiorentina coach, hints at retirement

The former Italy national team coach returned to Florence to take over from Giuseppe Iachini in November, managing the club for the second time following a spell between 2005 and 2010. But the veteran coach's return did not go to plan as he oversaw just five league wins to leave Fiorentina languishing in 14th in the Serie A standings and, in a lengthy resignation letter, he hinted this job could be his last.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:08 IST
Soccer-Prandelli resigns as Fiorentina coach, hints at retirement

Cesare Prandelli has resigned as manager of Fiorentina after a disappointing second spell in charge, the Serie A club confirmed on Tuesday. The former Italy national team coach returned to Florence to take over from Giuseppe Iachini in November, managing the club for the second time following a spell between 2005 and 2010.

But the veteran coach's return did not go to plan as he oversaw just five league wins to leave Fiorentina languishing in 14th in the Serie A standings and, in a lengthy resignation letter, he hinted this job could be his last. "This is the second time I have left Fiorentina," said Prandelli, 63. "The first at the behest of others, today for my decision.

"I came here to give 100% but as soon as I had the feeling that this was no longer possible, for the good of all I decided to take my step back. I am aware that my coaching career can end here, but I have no regrets and I do not want to have any." A statement from Fiorentina added: "The Viola club, with enormous regret, accepted the coach's request and understood the reasons, which go beyond football."

Widespread reports in the Italian media suggest that Iachini will return as coach until the end of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan asks IAEA support for Fukushima tank water release

Japan on Tuesday asked the International Atomic Energy Agency for support carrying out the future release of massive amounts of treated but still-radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant, most likely into the sea.Jap...

Ethiopian PM confirms Eritrean troops entered Tigray during recent conflict

Ethiopias Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed confirmed for the first time on Tuesday that troops from neighbouring Eritrea entered the northern Tigray region during the five-month-old conflict, the first such acknowledgement after months of denials....

Dutch to shorten COVID-19 curfew despite rising cases - broadcasters

A nationwide curfew to fight the Dutch coronavirus outbreak will be shortened by an hour from next week, despite a rapid rise in new infections, local media reported on Tuesday citing government sources. The start of the curfew will be put ...

PDP fighting to safeguard Constitution: Tak

The Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday said its fight for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is not against the country but for the country and to safeguard its Constitution. PDP spokesperson Firdous Ahmad Tak made ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021