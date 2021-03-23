Left Menu

Road Safety World Series: Will continue to play league cricket, says Yusuf Pathan

India Legends all-rounder and Man of the Match in the final of Road Safety World Series, Yusuf Pathan expressed happiness after his team's success in the T20 tournament.

23-03-2021
Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan (Photo/ Yusuf Pathan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India Legends all-rounder and Man of the Match in the final of Road Safety World Series, Yusuf Pathan expressed happiness after his team's success in the T20 tournament. Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs in the summit clash at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

"Bahut achcha lag raha hai (It feels nice to win), especially, after retiring from the game. It was like a get together to play again with players of the Indian team like Sachin Paaji, Sehwag, Yuvraj, Kaif, Irfan, Ojha and more was such a great experience. Also, this was the first tournament that I played after lockdown. It definitely feels great to win it too. It's a proud feeling," an elated Yusuf said on winning the final. Talking about the tournament, Yusuf said: "I retired only recently. However, I will continue playing the other leagues. I enjoyed playing in this tournament because there were legends out there playing and putting their 100 per cent effort and entertained people like how they have been entertaining in the past. Sachin Paaji was brilliant, Sehwag, too, Yuvraj, Irfan all of them did so well and also the other teams put up a good show."

Yusuf was all praise for captain Sachin Tendulkar. "Obviously we know the kind of player he is and the captain that is. The way he speaks shows his knowledge about the game. That's why you see the kind of performance we gave." Sri Lanka captain Tillakraatne Dilshan, too, was glad with the way the tournament went. "We are pleased with the tournament. We went out there and gave it a good try and the guys had a good time. Pretty pleased how the tournament went," he said.

Dilshan was all praise for Sanath Jayasuriya, who got 43 in the final. "It was superb from Sanath. He is 50 plus, has health-related issues, underwent knee replacement. Compare him to the previous, it wasn't really vintage Sanath. But he went about hitting boundaries in the final like he did in his prime. These are the things that people want to remember and it's a great opportunity to shine," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

