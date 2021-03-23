Left Menu

Soccer-Bale says he intends returning to Real Madrid next season

“The main reason I came to Spurs this season was that I wanted to play football, first and foremost, but going into the Euros I wanted to be match fit too.” Bale is set to skipper Wales at the European Championship in June.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:29 IST
Soccer-Bale says he intends returning to Real Madrid next season

Gareth Bale intends to return to Real Madrid for the final 12 months of his contract next season, he said on Tuesday.

Bale has been at Tottenham Hotspur on loan this season, initially struggling with fitness but playing regularly in recent weeks, but said ahead of the start of World Cup qualification with Wales this week that he plans to head back to Spain next season. “The main reason I came to Spurs this season was that I wanted to play football, first and foremost, but going into the Euros I wanted to be match fit too.”

Bale is set to skipper Wales at the European Championship in June. “The original plan was only to do a season at Spurs and after the Euros I still have a year left at Real Madrid and my plan is to go back,” the forward told a news conference.

Bale, 31, has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Spurs this season as they sit sixth in the Premier League. But surprise elimination from the Europa League in Croatia last week sparked a sudden round of speculation about the future of manager Jose Mourinho.

Getting away on international duty with Wales, said Bale, came at just the right time. “I always think that when things aren’t going so well at the club it’s nice to get away, especially mentally to get away from the club environment.

“Definitely it can be a benefit. The first thing we do now is to focus on these couple of games for Wales, which is very important for us, and forget club life.” Wales begin their bid to qualify for a first World Cup since 1958 at top-ranked Belgium on Wednesday and then play Mexico in a friendly in Cardiff on Saturday, followed by another World Cup qualifier at home to the Czech Republic next Tuesday.

Bale said he felt fitter than he had been in a long time. “It is probably, over the last few years, the most match fitness I’ve had. I’m feeling fresh and raring to go.” Tottenham fullback Ben Davies and Luton centre-back Tom Lockyer both withdrew from the Wales squad on Tuesday because of injury. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan asks IAEA support for Fukushima tank water release

Japan on Tuesday asked the International Atomic Energy Agency for support carrying out the future release of massive amounts of treated but still-radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant, most likely into the sea.Jap...

Ethiopian PM confirms Eritrean troops entered Tigray during recent conflict

Ethiopias Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed confirmed for the first time on Tuesday that troops from neighbouring Eritrea entered the northern Tigray region during the five-month-old conflict, the first such acknowledgement after months of denials....

Dutch to shorten COVID-19 curfew despite rising cases - broadcasters

A nationwide curfew to fight the Dutch coronavirus outbreak will be shortened by an hour from next week, despite a rapid rise in new infections, local media reported on Tuesday citing government sources. The start of the curfew will be put ...

PDP fighting to safeguard Constitution: Tak

The Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday said its fight for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is not against the country but for the country and to safeguard its Constitution. PDP spokesperson Firdous Ahmad Tak made ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021