Left Menu

Soccer-Portugal cannot take World Cup qualification for granted, says coach

We only have eight games and each one is like a final." Portugal visit Serbia next Saturday before heading to Luxembourg for their third qualifier in Group A, which also contains Ireland. Santos recognised his side were expected to beat Azerbaijan, who are ranked 108th in the world, but expected their opponents to sit deep and defend for most of the game.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:37 IST
Soccer-Portugal cannot take World Cup qualification for granted, says coach
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said his side cannot afford to be complacent as they begin their World Cup qualifying campaign against Azerbaijan in Turin on Wednesday as the clear favourites to finish top of their group. Having guided Portugal to win their first European Championship in 2016, Santos said his side had reason to believe they could go all the way in Qatar in 2022 but stressed the importance of preparing properly for their qualifiers.

"It is fundamental to believe the dream (of winning the World Cup) is possible but if we only dream we can wake up in a nightmare," Santos told a news conference. "Portugal has the quality, ability and organization to fight to win any tournament so we have to make sure we get there. It would be a tremendous mistake to take it for granted that we will get to the World Cup before starting qualifying.

"The players always have an enormous amount of motivation when they represent the national team and at this stage their motivation cannot be any less. We only have eight games and each one is like a final." Portugal visit Serbia next Saturday before heading to Luxembourg for their third qualifier in Group A, which also contains Ireland.

Santos recognised his side were expected to beat Azerbaijan, who are ranked 108th in the world, but expected their opponents to sit deep and defend for most of the game. "We recognise we're favourites against Azerbaijan but if we're not focused, if we don't respect the opponent as we have always done and do not show all our quality on the field, we could have problems," he said.

"In theory, it's a good game for us but the points are earned on the pitch." The 'home' match against Azerbaijan was moved to the Juventus stadium, where captain Cristiano Ronaldo plays, due to some countries' restrictions on travel to Portugal to control the spread of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Kerala PCC general secretary quits Cong

Compounding the Congress worries in poll-bound Kerala, P M Suresh Babu, a former KPCC general secretary, resigned from the Congress on Tuesday and declared that he intends to join the CPIM-led LDF camp.The move comes a day after veteran par...

Japan asks IAEA support for Fukushima tank water release

Japan on Tuesday asked the International Atomic Energy Agency for support carrying out the future release of massive amounts of treated but still-radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant, most likely into the sea.Jap...

NZ vs Ban: Should have won second ODI, we didn't grab chances, says Tamim

After suffering a five-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the second ODI, Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal on Tuesday said his side would have won the game if they had grabbed on to the chances they got. Kiwi skipper Tom Latham scored a bri...

Ethiopian PM confirms Eritrean troops entered Tigray during recent conflict

Ethiopias Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed confirmed for the first time on Tuesday that troops from neighbouring Eritrea entered the northern Tigray region during the five-month-old conflict, the first such acknowledgement after months of denials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021