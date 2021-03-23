Left Menu

NZ vs Ban: Should have won second ODI, we didn't grab chances, says Tamim

After suffering a five-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the second ODI, Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal on Tuesday said his side would have won the game if they had grabbed on to the chances they got.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:03 IST
NZ vs Ban: Should have won second ODI, we didn't grab chances, says Tamim
Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a five-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the second ODI, Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal on Tuesday said his side would have won the game if they had grabbed on to the chances they got. Kiwi skipper Tom Latham scored a brilliant century to guide New Zealand to a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second ODI here on Tuesday. With this win, the hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Latham played an unbeaten knock of 110 to help New Zealand chase down the target of 272 runs. Devon Conway also scored 72 runs in the match.

"We should have won this game. Bowlers created chances, we couldn't hold on. In these kind of situations, we hardly win games. When the situation comes, we have to make sure that we do all the things 100 per cent. Disappointed today, the batters batted really well. It was a bit slow. I thought 271 was a decent total. The bowlers started well, we got early wickets. When the chances came, we couldn't hold on," said Tamim after the second ODI concluded. "Mithun batted fantastically well and then Mushi was batting well too. It was a much-improved game, we are not here to improve, we are here to win. We had our chances today. It's a game of cricket, you do drop catches, but it really hurts. No complaints, people don't miss catches willingly. It happens to everyone. Whenever the opportunity comes, we need to grab with both hands. We need to be positive. We have to put up a better show," he added.

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a poor start with Liton Das being dismissed for a duck by Matt Henry in just the second over of the innings. Opener Tamim Iqbal was then joined by Soumya Sarkar on the field. While Bangladesh kept losing wickets, Mithun continued to play brilliantly and helped his side post a respectable total of 271 with the help of his unbeaten 73-run knock.

New Zealand and Bangladesh will now lock horns in the third and final ODI on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI in Pune to take 1-0 lead in three-match series.

India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI in Pune to take 1-0 lead in three-match series....

India to expand vaccination amid case surge, denies supply shortage

India said on Tuesday it would expand its vaccination campaign from April 1 to include everyone above 45, and denied there was any shortage as a second surge in infections drives up demand.The assurance on supplies comes as the governments ...

Saudi envoy urges Lebanon politicians to form new government quickly

Saudi Arabias ambassador to Beirut urged Lebanese political parties on Tuesday to quickly agree a new government to pull the country from financial crisis after months of political wrangling.A standoff between President Michel Aoun and Saad...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 gains in choppy trading ahead of Powell, Yellen remarks

The SP 500 rose in choppy trading on Tuesday as investors marked time ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for clues about their tolerance for higher bond yields. The SP energy index ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021