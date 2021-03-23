Left Menu

Narwal shoots second gold in Para-Shooting WC with new world record

The other Indian in the fray, Singhraj, also a Worlds medallist, claimed the bronze with 201.7 points.In SH1 events, athletes are able to support their firearm without assistance.The way Manish performed today was expected from him.

PTI | Alain | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:05 IST
Narwal shoots second gold in Para-Shooting WC with new world record

Promising Manish Narwal shattered the world record en route clinching the gold in the P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 event on the penultimate day of the 2021 Para Shooting World Cup here on Tuesday.

This was India's second gold medal in the event after Singhraj claimed the yellow metal in P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event.

Narwal, the 2019 World Championship bronze medallist, overcame a strong field that had Paralympic and world champions, including Iranian Sareh Javanmardi and Ukraine’s Oleksii Denusiuk, to finish with 229.1 points, enough to break the previous world record of Serbia's Rastko Jokic (228.6).

The 19-year-old Narwal shot 5.7 points better than Javanmardi who ended on 223.4 points. The other Indian in the fray, Singhraj, also a Worlds medallist, claimed the bronze with 201.7 points.

In SH1 events, athletes are able to support their firearm without assistance.

“The way Manish performed today was expected from him. I was in fact expecting a better score from him. Today’s result will surely boost the entire team’s confidence and preparation for the Tokyo Paralympic Games,” national chief coach J P Nautiyal said.

After six days of competition, Ukraine continued to lead the medals tally with four gold, four silver and one bronze, followed by the hosts United Arab Emirates with three gold and a silver and India with two gold, one silver and a bronze medal.

A total of 120 athletes from 24 nations are competing in the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI in Pune to take 1-0 lead in three-match series.

India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI in Pune to take 1-0 lead in three-match series....

India to expand vaccination amid case surge, denies supply shortage

India said on Tuesday it would expand its vaccination campaign from April 1 to include everyone above 45, and denied there was any shortage as a second surge in infections drives up demand.The assurance on supplies comes as the governments ...

Saudi envoy urges Lebanon politicians to form new government quickly

Saudi Arabias ambassador to Beirut urged Lebanese political parties on Tuesday to quickly agree a new government to pull the country from financial crisis after months of political wrangling.A standoff between President Michel Aoun and Saad...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 gains in choppy trading ahead of Powell, Yellen remarks

The SP 500 rose in choppy trading on Tuesday as investors marked time ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for clues about their tolerance for higher bond yields. The SP energy index ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021