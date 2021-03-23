Left Menu

Shreyas dislocates left shoulder while fielding, in serious doubt for IPL

India batsman Shreyas Iyer dislocated his left shoulder while fielding in the first ODI against England here on Tuesday, raising serious doubts over his participation in the IPL beginning April 9.The incident happened in the eighth over of the England innings when Shreyas dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:21 IST
Shreyas dislocates left shoulder while fielding, in serious doubt for IPL

India batsman Shreyas Iyer dislocated his left shoulder while fielding in the first ODI against England here on Tuesday, raising serious doubts over his participation in the IPL beginning April 9.

The incident happened in the eighth over of the England innings when Shreyas dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur. The 26-year-old is unlikely to take part in the remaining two ODIs.

''Shreyas Iyer subluxated (partially dislocated) his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game,'' said the BCCI in a medical update.

''Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He won't take the field,'' it added.

Shreyas looked in pain and walked off the field while holding his shoulder, raising concerns over his fitness ahead of the IPL in which he captains Delhi Capitals.

The Mumbaikar had perished for just 6 while batting. Shreyas had led Delhi Capitals to the final in the previous edition of the league.

It could take as much as six weeks to recover from shoulder dislocation and much longer in case a surgery is required.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi to have 5 exclusive 'super premium retail vends', to offer only best liquor brands

The national capital will soon have five exclusive super premium retail vends which will offer best liquor brands and high-end walk-in experiences as the Delhi Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of a Group of Ministers GoM headed by D...

India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI in Pune to take 1-0 lead in three-match series.

India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI in Pune to take 1-0 lead in three-match series....

India to expand vaccination amid case surge, denies supply shortage

India said on Tuesday it would expand its vaccination campaign from April 1 to include everyone above 45, and denied there was any shortage as a second surge in infections drives up demand.The assurance on supplies comes as the governments ...

Saudi envoy urges Lebanon politicians to form new government quickly

Saudi Arabias ambassador to Beirut urged Lebanese political parties on Tuesday to quickly agree a new government to pull the country from financial crisis after months of political wrangling.A standoff between President Michel Aoun and Saad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021