Left Menu

Motor racing-Russell replaces Grosjean as GPDA director

Britain's George Russell has replaced departed Frenchman Romain Grosjean as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA). "It is an honour and privilege to be nominated director of the GPDA, I appreciate the support of my fellow drivers in entrusting this role to me and recognise the responsibility it entails," said the 23-year-old in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:32 IST
Motor racing-Russell replaces Grosjean as GPDA director
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's George Russell has replaced departed Frenchman Romain Grosjean as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA). The Williams driver joins four times world champion Sebastian Vettel and Anastasia Fowle, a long-time legal advisor who becomes the first non-driver appointment, as directors with chairman Alex Wurz.

Grosjean, who had an astonishing escape from a fiery crash in Bahrain last December, has left Formula One for IndyCar after losing his seat at Haas but will remain on the board as an advisor this year. Russell, who has a long-term contract with Mercedes, is about to start his third season at Williams.

The GPDA was founded in 1961 to represent drivers' interests, particularly in the area of safety. "It is an honour and privilege to be nominated director of the GPDA, I appreciate the support of my fellow drivers in entrusting this role to me and recognise the responsibility it entails," said the 23-year-old in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi to have 5 exclusive 'super premium retail vends', to offer only best liquor brands

The national capital will soon have five exclusive super premium retail vends which will offer best liquor brands and high-end walk-in experiences as the Delhi Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of a Group of Ministers GoM headed by D...

India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI in Pune to take 1-0 lead in three-match series.

India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI in Pune to take 1-0 lead in three-match series....

India to expand vaccination amid case surge, denies supply shortage

India said on Tuesday it would expand its vaccination campaign from April 1 to include everyone above 45, and denied there was any shortage as a second surge in infections drives up demand.The assurance on supplies comes as the governments ...

Saudi envoy urges Lebanon politicians to form new government quickly

Saudi Arabias ambassador to Beirut urged Lebanese political parties on Tuesday to quickly agree a new government to pull the country from financial crisis after months of political wrangling.A standoff between President Michel Aoun and Saad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021