Left Menu

Soccer-Netherlands hope to highlight Qatar migrant workers' situation

The Dutch government postponed a trade mission to Qatar this month, citing concerns for the migrants working on preparations for the World Cup. The Netherlands' team captain, Georginio Wijnaldum, told the news conference the players had discussed the issue.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:56 IST
Soccer-Netherlands hope to highlight Qatar migrant workers' situation
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Netherlands team hope that this week's start of the World Cup qualifiers in Europe will highlight the plight of migrant workers in Qatar and help to improve their working conditions. "A lot of attention is now focused on whether we should go there if we qualify," coach Frank de Boer told news conference on the eve of his team's opening Group G match against Turkey in Istanbul, amid growing controversy at home over Qatar's hosting of the 2022 finals.

"It is right to ask that question ... Everyone knows that what is happening there is not good," he said, before referring to a Dutch football association (KNVB) statement ruling out a boycott. "Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have said that if we go there, we can better promote the cause."

After years of pressure from human rights groups, Qatar has recently changed its labour laws to dismantle much of its "kafala" sponsorship system, absolving workers of the need to get the permission of the employer who sponsored their visa in order to change jobs or leave the country. It has also increased the minimum wage by 25% to 1,000 riyals ($275) a month, and applied it to all workers, rather than Qataris only.

Britain's Guardian reported a month ago that at least 6,500 migrant workers – many of them working on World Cup projects - had died in Qatar since it won the right to stage the World Cup 10 years ago, according to the paper's calculations from official records. In response, Qatar said the number of deaths was proportionate to the size of the migrant workforce, and included many non-manual workers, but that every life lost was a tragedy.

It also said health and safety reforms had helped to steadily reduce worker mortality over the last decade. The Dutch government postponed a trade mission to Qatar this month, citing concerns for the migrants working on preparations for the World Cup.

The Netherlands' team captain, Georginio Wijnaldum, told the news conference the players had discussed the issue. "It's a big topic, but we all believe we should go there if we qualify. Then we can have a greater impact on change." (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU to tighten vaccine export rules in possible blow to firms backloading supplies - source

The European Commission will on Wednesday extend EU powers to block COVID-19 vaccine exports to cover instances of companies backloading contracted quarterly supplies into the bloc, an EU official said.The move, designed to avoid even limit...

Banksy's tribute to health workers sells for record $20 million at auction

A Banksy painting showing a boy playing with a toy nurse as a superhero sold for more than 20 million on Tuesday, setting an auction record for the elusive British street artist.Game Changer, unveiled last May at University Hospital Southam...

Two teenage sisters found dead at Pilibhit village

Two teenage sisters were found dead under mysterious circumstances at Jasauli village here, police said on Tuesday.The girls, aged 17 and 19, had gone out to attend to natures call on Monday night but did not return. One of them was located...

Report: Extremist groups thrive on Facebook despite bans

A new outside report found that Facebook has allowed groups many tied to QAnon, boogaloo and militia movements to glorify violence during the 2020 election and in the weeks leading up to the deadly riots on the U.S. Capitol in January.Ava...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021