Eurosport to telecast Blue Tigers' international friendlies

The Indian men's senior national team's forthcoming international friendlies against Oman and UAE on March 25 and 29 respectively will be broadcast live in India on Eurosport, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:59 IST
Indian football team (Photo/ ISL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian men's senior national team's forthcoming international friendlies against Oman and UAE on March 25 and 29 respectively will be broadcast live in India on Eurosport, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed on Tuesday. The first friendly between India and Oman, which is the Blue Tigers' first international fixture since November 2019, will take place on Thursday at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Stadium in Dubai.

India will then face hosts UAE in a friendly match on March 29 at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai. Head coach Igor Stimac has named a 27-member squad that is currently training in Dubai, with the team having arrived in the city on March 15.

After not playing an international match for almost 15 months, the Blue Tigers will finally be taking the field in the upcoming international friendlies. In an interaction with ANI, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu opened up about the upcoming matches, the role of coach Igor Stimac and how he sees his role as a senior member in the side. The 29-year-old also said the team would be in good mental space as all members played in the recently-concluded Indian Super League (ISL).

"I think to get an opportunity together again after 14 months itself is a very exciting opportunity for us as players. We love getting involved and getting called up by the national team. The environment and the atmosphere is different to come over here and wear the Indian colours and do training together and prepare for one single goal together because we may be opponents in domestic tournaments but here we have one aim," said Sandhu. (ANI)

