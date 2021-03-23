Two-window transfer ban on SC East Bengal revoked

The appeals committee of the All India Football Federation on Tuesday revoked the two-window transfer ban imposed on SC East Bengal, an official said.

''We can sign players now. We had appealed against the two-window transfer ban which has been overturned by the appeals committee today,'' an SCEB official said.

Advertisement

The AIFF had imposed a two-window transfer ban on the club for non-payment of salaries to footballers signed by erstwhile investor Quess Corp.

Trouble began after the club’s former investors Quess Corp unilaterally terminated the contracts of four players in April last year, citing 'Force Majeure' clause in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Following this, the players -- Pintu Mahata, Gurwinder Singh, Abhas Thapa and Rakshit Dagar -- appealed to the AIFF to look into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)