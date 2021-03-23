India hammer England by 66 runs in opening ODI
Rookie pacer Prasidh Krishna turned it around remarkably after being taken to the cleaners early on to register figures of 454 in 8.1 overs, the best by a debutant.For England, opener Jonny Bairstow top-scored with a 66-ball 94.His 135-run opening stand with Jason Roy 46 put England in a commanding position before their it all unravelled for the visitors.Earlier put in to bat, India produced a solid batting performance.PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:35 IST
India outplayed world champions England by 66 runs in the opening ODI here on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Chasing a steep 317-run target for victory, England folded for 251 in 42.1 overs despite making a dazzling start. Rookie pacer Prasidh Krishna turned it around remarkably after being taken to the cleaners early on to register figures of 4/54 in 8.1 overs, the best by a debutant.
For England, opener Jonny Bairstow top-scored with a 66-ball 94.
His 135-run opening stand with Jason Roy (46) put England in a commanding position before their it all unravelled for the visitors.
Earlier put in to bat, India produced a solid batting performance. Opener Shikhar Dhawan roared back to form with a 98-run effort, while skipper Virat Kohli (56), K L Rahul (62 not out) and debutant Krunal Pandya (58 not out) notched up half centuries. Dhawan and Kohli shared a second wicket partnership of 105 runs that laid the foundation for Rahul and Pandya to accelerate. The Pandya-Rahul combination put together 112 runs for the sixth wicket. Later, Pandya, a left-arm spinner, also picked up a wicket.
Brief Scores: India: 317 for 5 in 50 overs England: 251 all out in 42.1 overs (Jonny Bairstow 94, Jason Roy 46, Prasidh Krishna 4/54, Shardul Thakur 3/37, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/30).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rugby-Farrell learning to be a better leader: England coach Jones
International Women's Day: Strength of society is the strength of women, says Kohli
Virat Kohli shares endearing picture of Anushka Sharma with their daughter Vamika
England cricket's leadership power lies with Morgan not Root, so he gets hat he wants: Vaughan
India women to square off against England in one-off Test