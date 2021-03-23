Left Menu

India hammer England by 66 runs in opening ODI

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:35 IST
India outplayed world champions England by 66 runs in the opening ODI here on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing a steep 317-run target for victory, England folded for 251 in 42.1 overs despite making a dazzling start. Rookie pacer Prasidh Krishna turned it around remarkably after being taken to the cleaners early on to register figures of 4/54 in 8.1 overs, the best by a debutant.

For England, opener Jonny Bairstow top-scored with a 66-ball 94.

His 135-run opening stand with Jason Roy (46) put England in a commanding position before their it all unravelled for the visitors.

Earlier put in to bat, India produced a solid batting performance. Opener Shikhar Dhawan roared back to form with a 98-run effort, while skipper Virat Kohli (56), K L Rahul (62 not out) and debutant Krunal Pandya (58 not out) notched up half centuries. Dhawan and Kohli shared a second wicket partnership of 105 runs that laid the foundation for Rahul and Pandya to accelerate. The Pandya-Rahul combination put together 112 runs for the sixth wicket. Later, Pandya, a left-arm spinner, also picked up a wicket.

Brief Scores: India: 317 for 5 in 50 overs England: 251 all out in 42.1 overs (Jonny Bairstow 94, Jason Roy 46, Prasidh Krishna 4/54, Shardul Thakur 3/37, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/30).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

