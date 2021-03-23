Soccer-Kroos sent home from Germany camp with injury

Left Menu

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has left the Germany camp due to an adductor injury, the team said on Tuesday, meaning he will miss his nation's three opening World Cup qualifiers against Iceland, Romania and North Macedonia.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:36 IST
Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has left the Germany camp due to an adductor injury, the team said on Tuesday, meaning he will miss his nation's three opening World Cup qualifiers against Iceland, Romania and North Macedonia. Germany said on its official Twitter account that Kroos had reported for international duty while carrying the injury and was set to return to Spain immediately.

Kroos, who has been one of Real's top performers in 2021, came off the pitch in the 71st minute of their 3-1 win at Celta Vigo on Saturday after providing two assists for Karim Benzema. Real will hope Kroos can recover before the international break ends as Zinedine Zidane's side face Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals on April 6 and 14 and meet La Liga title rivals Barcelona on April 10.

