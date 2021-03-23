Left Menu

Can't fault our group for 1st ODI defeat: Morgan

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:04 IST
Can't fault our group for 1st ODI defeat: Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan refused to blame any of his players for the 66-run defeat to India in the first ODI and said there were positives in the way they went about their business though they lacked partnerships in the big run chase.

Chasing 318 for a win, England top-order got off to a spectacular start against a new-look Indian bowling attack before debutant Prasidh Krishna and Shradul Thakur seized the momentum sharing seven wickets between them to derail the England innings.

''I really believe we are a dangerous side to play against, particularly the way we went about our business, the majority of today's game if we had played really well we would have chased that total in no time,'' Morgan said at the post-match conference.

''But that was not going to be, India are one of the best sides in the world. Majority of the time, it was always a tough challenge,'' he added.

''I can't fault our group. India bowled well and we made mistakes and could not have a partnership going in the middle.'' Asked how big a setback was the loss for the reigning world champions, Morgan said: ''It's not about cementing the number one status, it's about building a group of players that hopefully will bring something really of quality.'' If the loss was not enough, England suffered injury blows to Morgan himself as well as Sam Billings.

Morgan split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger, while Billings injured his collar bone joint while fielding at the boundary region.

''Going to wait 48 hours and see how it is,'' Morgan said.

Asked whether the injury affected his batting, Morgan said: ''It's never going to be 100 per cent but it's not that I can't hold the bat.'' PTI TAP PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Top Swiss court partially reverses freeze on Angolan tycoon's $900 mln fortune

Switzerlands top court this month partially ruled against a freeze on 900 million belonging to a jailed Angolan businessman, citing insufficient evidence for money laundering alleged by prosecutors.The ruling reverses part of one of the lar...

Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's request to add evidence in U.S. extradition

A Canadian judge has rejected Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous request to add more evidence in her U.S. extradition case, according to a ruling released on Monday. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in Dec...

3 Russian bomber pilots killed by ejection system glitch

Three members of a Russian bombers air crew died Tuesday when their ejection seats accidentally activated during preflight checks, the military said. The Russian Defense Ministry said the incident happened at an airbase in the Kaluga region...

Soccer-Canada ready to take first steps on long road to World Cup

Bayern Munichs Alphonso Davies is the stand-out talent in a Canada squad that takes its first steps on the long road to the 2022 Qatar World Cup this week with CONCACAF region qualifying games against Bermuda and Cayman Islands. Assembling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021