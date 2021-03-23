Left Menu

After playing a game-changing inning of 58 off just 31 balls against England in the first ODI of three-match series, India all-rounder Krunal Pandya on Tuesday said that he hopes that he made his late father proud of his performance.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:27 IST
Hope I made you proud, dad you will always be in my heart: Krunal
All-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo/ Krunal Pandya Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After playing a game-changing inning of 58 off just 31 balls against England in the first ODI of three-match series, India all-rounder Krunal Pandya on Tuesday said that he hopes that he made his late father proud of his performance. Shikhar Dhawan (98) and Virat Kohli (56) might have set the platform at the top, but it was KL Rahul (62*) and Krunal's (58*) blitz in the end that propelled India's score to 317/5. The duo added 111 of their 112 runs in the last nine overs as they sent the English bowlers on a leather hunt. The 57-ball partnership saw the Indians switch gears and take the driver's seat.

"Papa, with every ball you were always on my mind and in my heart. Tears rolled down my face as I felt your presence with me. Thank you for being my strength, for being the biggest support I've had. I hope I made you proud. This is for you Papa, everything we do is for you Papa," tweeted Krunal. Earlier, speaking to the host broadcasters in the mid-innings break, Krunal had dedicated the knock to his late father and he ended up getting a bit emotional and was not able to say anything further.

"This one is for my dad. I did get emotional when I got my cap," said Krunal before getting emotional and walking off. Jonny Bairstow might have played a 94-run knock, but India bowlers came back strongly to hand hosts a 66-run victory in the first ODI here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. With this win, India went 1-0 up in the three-match series.

For the hosts, Prasidh Krishna returned with four wickets while Shardul Thakur took three wickets. England was 135/0 at one stage, but Indian bowlers made a stunning comeback to bundle out England for 251 inside 43 overs. (ANI)

