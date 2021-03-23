Left Menu

Soccer-U.S. women's coach waits for injury news before naming Olympic squad

United States women's head coach Vlatko Andonovski said on Tuesday he plans to name his squad for the Tokyo Olympics in mid-June as he waits to see how several players recover from injuries. "We have roughly set the middle of June when we're going to know the (Olympic) roster," Andonovski told reporters after announcing a 23-player, veteran-heavy squad for April when the four-times World Cup winners have friendlies against Sweden and France.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:40 IST
Soccer-U.S. women's coach waits for injury news before naming Olympic squad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

United States women's head coach Vlatko Andonovski said on Tuesday he plans to name his squad for the Tokyo Olympics in mid-June as he waits to see how several players recover from injuries.

"We have roughly set the middle of June when we're going to know the (Olympic) roster," Andonovski told reporters after announcing a 23-player, veteran-heavy squad for April when the four-times World Cup winners have friendlies against Sweden and France. Forwards Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan, midfielders Sam Mewis and Julie Ertz, and defender Crystal Dunn were all included but Andonovski said fans looking for clues about the line-up for the July 23-Aug. 8 Olympics would have to wait as he continued to evaluate players.

"There are players that are not on this roster because they are injured," Andonovski said. "I wouldn't say that it's safe to say that the 18 are going to come from this." Still under consideration were Manchester United winger Tobin Heath and Chicago Red Stars defender Casey Krueger, both of whom were recovering from injury, said Andonovski, as well as defender Ali Krieger and goaltender Ashlyn Harris, who were not included on Tuesday's list.

Fresh from winning the SheBelieves Cup with three straight shutouts over Canada, Brazil and Argentina last month, the Stars and Stripes face their toughest opponents of the year so far with friendlies against fifth-ranked Sweden and third-ranked France on April 10 and 13. The matches could prove valuable tests for the United States as the four-times gold medalists look to recapture Olympic glory after coming home empty-handed from the 2016 Rio Games.

"We felt like both of these teams will present a slightly different challenge for us and that's why we wanted to play them, because we feel like they're going to be able to expose different sides or weakness of ours in a different way," said Andonovski. "Obviously Sweden is a extremely disciplined team, an organised team, and the same thing goes for France."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Top Swiss court partially reverses freeze on Angolan tycoon's $900 mln fortune

Switzerlands top court this month partially ruled against a freeze on 900 million belonging to a jailed Angolan businessman, citing insufficient evidence for money laundering alleged by prosecutors.The ruling reverses part of one of the lar...

Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's request to add evidence in U.S. extradition

A Canadian judge has rejected Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous request to add more evidence in her U.S. extradition case, according to a ruling released on Monday. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in Dec...

3 Russian bomber pilots killed by ejection system glitch

Three members of a Russian bombers air crew died Tuesday when their ejection seats accidentally activated during preflight checks, the military said. The Russian Defense Ministry said the incident happened at an airbase in the Kaluga region...

Soccer-Canada ready to take first steps on long road to World Cup

Bayern Munichs Alphonso Davies is the stand-out talent in a Canada squad that takes its first steps on the long road to the 2022 Qatar World Cup this week with CONCACAF region qualifying games against Bermuda and Cayman Islands. Assembling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021