Soccer-West Brom's Gibbs to join Inter Miami at end of season

West Bromwich Albion left back Kieran Gibbs will join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami when his contract with the English club ends this season, the Premier League side said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:56 IST
West Bromwich Albion left back Kieran Gibbs will join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami when his contract with the English club ends this season, the Premier League side said on Tuesday. Gibbs, a former England international who came through Arsenal's youth system and spent a decade at the north London club, joined West Brom in 2017 and has since made 100 appearances.

"The 31-year-old will remain with the Baggies for the duration of the 2020/21 Premier League season," West Brom said in a statement. West Brom are 19th in the standings with 18 points, 10 points from the safety zone with nine games left this season.

Inter Miami, owned by former England captain David Beckham, finished 10th in the Eastern Conference in their debut MLS season last year and were knocked out in the play-in round.

