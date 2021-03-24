Left Menu

Tennis-Zverev even hungrier after brush with Grand Slam glory

Alexander Zverev said letting his best chance so far at Grand Slam glory slip through his fingers at last year's U.S. Open has not discouraged him but instead provided extra motivation to get the job done this year. The 23-year-old German, who for years has been touted as the future of the sport, came tantalizingly close to hoisting the championship trophy at September's final in Flushing Meadows but ultimately fell to Dominic Thiem in a five-set thriller.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 03:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 03:05 IST
Tennis-Zverev even hungrier after brush with Grand Slam glory

Alexander Zverev said letting his best chance so far at Grand Slam glory slip through his fingers at last year's U.S. Open has not discouraged him but instead provided extra motivation to get the job done this year.

The 23-year-old German, who for years has been touted as the future of the sport, came tantalizingly close to hoisting the championship trophy at September's final in Flushing Meadows but ultimately fell to Dominic Thiem in a five-set thriller. "That loss made me in a way even hungrier," he told reporters ahead of the Miami Open.

"I was two points away from winning my first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open, but I didn't at the end of the day. You have to look at those things as well," he said. "In a way, this year I feel like I'm more motivated than ever to do well. I'm trying to improve every single aspect of the game to give myself the best chance that I can have.

"I feel like I'm building towards that." Zverev's improved game was on display on Saturday when he dug deep to dispatch fellow young gun Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Mexican Open.

The big-serving Zverev, who is ranked seventh, said he was not too picky about which Grand Slam title he would like to win first. "I would like to win them all," he said with a smile before adding that he is most comfortable on hardcourts and clay.

But he said he was determined not to get too far ahead of himself. "I'm looking forward to the next weeks. I'm not trying to think of the Grand Slams right now because the Grand Slams are ... still a little bit far away," he said.

"We have four Masters 1000s events before that. I have other big events before that, as well. I'm trying to focus on that, trying to compete in those events, trying to do the (best) job that I can."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel's Netanyahu claims 'great victory' in election

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is claiming a great victory for his right-wing bloc in Israels parliamentary elections, despite the still inconclusive results.In a statement on Facebook late Tuesday, Netanyahu said Israelis have given a g...

BRIEF-Robinhood Says Filed For U.S. IPO - Blog

March 23 Reuters - ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. CONFIDENTIALLY SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT - BLOG ROBINHOOD SAYS NUMBER OF SHARES TO BE OFFERED AND THE PRICE RANGE FOR THE PROPOSED OFFERING HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED Source text http...

U.S., UK, Germany and France discuss peace initiatives for Yemen

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and foreign ministers of Britain, Germany and France met on Tuesday to discuss peace initiatives for Yemen, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said.From pushing for peace in Yemen to preventing Iran...

Sudan's cabinet backs UAE mediation in border, dam disputes with Ethiopia

Sudans cabinet has backed an initiative for the United Arab Emirates to mediate in a dispute over Sudans border with Ethiopia, and over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam GERD, the Sudanese information minister said on Tuesday.Tensions sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021