Left Menu

Cricket-Oshada Fernando leads Sri Lanka fight back against Windies

They are in a healthy position even after the West Indies bowlers fought back with three quick wickets after tea to halt a dominant batting performance. An inspired bowling change led to part-time medium pacer Kyle Mayers grabbing two wickets while Kemar Roach took the other as they put a temporary brake on the visitors' batting.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 03:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 03:22 IST
Cricket-Oshada Fernando leads Sri Lanka fight back against Windies

Oshada Fernando fell agonisingly short of a test century but his 91 runs helped Sri Lanka fight their way back and finish the third day of the first test against the West Indies on 255-4 in their second innings. Fernando and Lahiru Thirimanne put together a 162-run second-wicket partnership that wiped out the home team’s 102-run first-innings lead after West Indies had been dismissed for 271 in their first innings early on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka, skittled out for 169 in their first innings, will start Wednesday’s play 153 runs ahead with six wickets in hand. They are in a healthy position even after the West Indies bowlers fought back with three quick wickets after tea to halt a dominant batting performance.

An inspired bowling change led to part-time medium pacer Kyle Mayers grabbing two wickets while Kemar Roach took the other as they put a temporary brake on the visitors' batting. The West Indies used six bowlers in their bid to break the partnership but it was only when captain Kraigg Brathwaite turned to a seventh that they made the breakthrough.

Mayers produced a perfect outswinger with his first ball to lure Fernando forward and get a thick edge through to wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva for a first test wicket. Mayers then removed veteran Dinesh Chandimal (4) in similar fashion and another inspired bowling change saw Roach return to clean bowl Thirimanne for 76 on a deteriorating wicket at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Sri Lanka, however, wrestled back the initiative in the last hour as Dhananjaya de Silva (46 not out) and debutant Pathum Nissanka (21 not out) put together an unbeaten 66-run partnership. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil posts record single-day toll of 3,251 virus deaths

Brazil has reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day for the first time amid calls for the government and the new health minister to take action to stem the nations resurgence of coronavirus infections.In recent weeks, Latin ...

IMF chief aims for formal proposal for $650 bln reserve expansion by June

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday said she would present the IMFs board with a formal proposal for a possible 650 billion expansion of the Funds emergency reserves by June. In a statement released...

Motor racing-Hamilton will relish a close fight with Max, says Hill

Lewis Hamilton will be fired up for a fight with Max Verstappen this season but Formula Ones most successful driver may be in no rush to commit to 2022, according to 1996 world champion Damon Hill.Mercedes driver Hamilton can win a record e...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equity futures under pressure after U.S. stocks, oil slide

Asian stocks were poised to follow Wall Street lower on Wednesday as the cost of the U.S. stimulus and infrastructure plans and new pandemic curbs limited investors risk appetite. Hong Kongs Hang Seng index futures fell 0.2. In Japan, Nikke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021