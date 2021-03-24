Left Menu

Rugby-Ireland's Aki handed four-match ban

Ireland centre Bundee Aki has received a four-match suspension for his red card during Saturday's Six Nations win over England.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-03-2021 03:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 03:43 IST
Rugby-Ireland's Aki handed four-match ban

Ireland centre Bundee Aki has received a four-match suspension for his red card during Saturday's Six Nations win over England. The New Zealand-born 30-year-old was sent off in the 63rd minute for a high tackle on England back row Billy Vunipola.

A Six Nations statement said Aki accepted the charge and the disciplinary committee agreed the tackle "had been reckless rather than deliberate or intentional." It was the second time Aki had been red-carded for Ireland following his dismissal against Samoa at the 2019 World Cup, therefore he was denied the maximum 50% discount to the entry point six-week suspension for the offence.

However, because of his "clear remorse and concern for the welfare" of Vunipola the disciplinary committee reduced the sanction by two weeks. He will miss Connacht's next four matches, including the Champions Cup clash against Leicester Tigers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil posts record single-day toll of 3,251 virus deaths

Brazil has reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day for the first time amid calls for the government and the new health minister to take action to stem the nations resurgence of coronavirus infections.In recent weeks, Latin ...

IMF chief aims for formal proposal for $650 bln reserve expansion by June

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday said she would present the IMFs board with a formal proposal for a possible 650 billion expansion of the Funds emergency reserves by June. In a statement released...

Motor racing-Hamilton will relish a close fight with Max, says Hill

Lewis Hamilton will be fired up for a fight with Max Verstappen this season but Formula Ones most successful driver may be in no rush to commit to 2022, according to 1996 world champion Damon Hill.Mercedes driver Hamilton can win a record e...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equity futures under pressure after U.S. stocks, oil slide

Asian stocks were poised to follow Wall Street lower on Wednesday as the cost of the U.S. stimulus and infrastructure plans and new pandemic curbs limited investors risk appetite. Hong Kongs Hang Seng index futures fell 0.2. In Japan, Nikke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021