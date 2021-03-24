Left Menu

Motor racing-Hamilton will relish a close fight with Max, says Hill

The 36-year-old Briton is also set to become the first driver to win 100 grands prix, his tally now on 95, but his latest contract runs only to the end of this year and the future remains uncertain. Mercedes appeared to struggle in pre-season testing, although there are still those who suspect the team were masking their true performance, while Verstappen's Red Bull looked fast and reliable.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 04:51 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 04:51 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton will relish a close fight with Max, says Hill

Lewis Hamilton will be fired up for a fight with Max Verstappen this season but Formula One's most successful driver may be in no rush to commit to 2022, according to 1996 world champion Damon Hill.

Mercedes driver Hamilton can win a record eighth world championship having equalled Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's seven. The 36-year-old Briton is also set to become the first driver to win 100 grands prix, his tally now on 95, but his latest contract runs only to the end of this year and the future remains uncertain.

Mercedes appeared to struggle in pre-season testing, although there are still those who suspect the team were masking their true performance, while Verstappen's Red Bull looked fast and reliable. "If it’s a fight between him and Max then I think he’ll relish that," Hill, now an analyst for Britain's Sky Sports F1 television who broadcast all the races, told reporters on a video call ahead of Sunday's opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

"It does look like there’s a change of form... my hopes are up for a much tighter championship." Mercedes have won the last seven drivers and constructors' titles, following on from Red Bull who won four doubles in a row.

Hill, who won his title with Williams and retired in 1999 after a difficult final season with Jordan, said it was not easy to know when to stop. "In some ways I’m not surprised it’s a one year deal because... towards the end you don’t want to be committed," he said of Hamilton's situation.

"What you don’t want to be doing is racing when you don’t want to, which is the position I found myself in. Half way through the season I thought ‘Right, I want to throw in the towel’ and I couldn’t." Hill said getting into Formula One was hard but leaving in the right way was sometimes harder.

He cited Hamilton's former team mate Nico Rosberg, who quit days after winning the 2016 title, and triple champion Jackie Stewart who also went out on top. "I don’t think Lewis will want to hang around if he doesn’t see the opportunity of being absolutely in the fight for winning races," said Hill, 60.

"I don’t think he necessarily wants the most dominant car and winning everything, I just think he wants to know he can win races and he knows he’ll win championships if he can get that car." Major rule changes are coming next year, giving rivals hope of ending the Mercedes era, and Hill felt Hamilton, if undecided about his future, would want to see which way the wind was blowing. "He’ll want as much information as possible which means leaving it as late as possible," said Hill, who was torn between backing Hamilton and Verstappen for the title.

"I have got a sneaking feeling that Max could nick this, that is how my gut is going at the moment," said the Briton. "But when we get off this call my senses will return and I will immediately realise that I have underestimated, yet again, the power of the Hamilton-Mercedes train."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Brazil club ordered to remove sexist ads from social media

A Brazilian football team was ordered to remove a sexist and misogynist ad on Tuesday after it posted a picture of a semi-naked woman offering fans a club discount at a sex hotel, a regulator said. The ad featured the scantily clad woman wi...

EXPLAINER-After Israel's tight election, who matters and what happens next?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to secure a solid parliamentary majority in Israels election, according to TV exit polls early on Wednesday which predicted no clear winner.The right-wing bloc led by Netanyahus Likud party had a sli...

Australia prepares for flood recovery as wild weather eases

Australian authorities issued fresh flood evacuation orders for parts of the east coast on Wednesday, and warned that water levels would keep rising in some areas, even as Sydney woke up to clear skies for the first time in several days.Wil...

IMF chief says meeting with Argentina positive, details scarce

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday she held a very good meeting with Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman but gave no details about concrete progress as talks over a new loan program continue.Argentin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021