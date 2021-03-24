Left Menu

NBA roundup: Rockets turn back Raptors, end 20-game skid Christian Wood scored 19 points, all in the second half, while John Wall produced a triple-double as the Houston Rockets snapped their franchise-record 20-game losing streak with a 117-99 victory over the visiting Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 05:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 05:22 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Back to normal? Barty endures two-day flight in return to travel circuit

Most tennis players are accustomed to long-haul flights and almost non-stop travel but world number one Ash Barty had to admit her near-50-hour flight to Florida to begin her title defence at the Miami Open this week was a bit jarring. Barty has spent the last year in her home country of Australia, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Miami will be her first tournament abroad since February 2020. NBA roundup: Rockets turn back Raptors, end 20-game skid

Christian Wood scored 19 points, all in the second half, while John Wall produced a triple-double as the Houston Rockets snapped their franchise-record 20-game losing streak with a 117-99 victory over the visiting Toronto Raptors on Monday. Wood scored 12 points in the third period, and his floater at the 3:08 mark lifted Houston to an 86-73 lead. However, Toronto closed the third with a 13-2 run that included two Fred VanVleet 3-pointers and a Chris Boucher three-point play. The Raptors pulled within 88-87 on a free throw early in the fourth, but Houston didn't fold. NHL roundup: Four-goal burst powers Knights past Blues

Mark Stone had two goals and an assist and William Karlsson had a goal and two assists for the Vegas Golden Knights, who scored four times in the third period to hand the St. Louis Blues a 5-1 loss on Monday night in Las Vegas. Jonathan Marchessault added a goal and an assist and Keegan Kolesar also scored for Vegas, which remained three points ahead of second-place Colorado in the West Division. The Golden Knights begin a two-game series with the Avalanche on Thursday night in Denver. Reports: Broncos bringing back cornerback Kareem Jackson

The Denver Broncos are re-signing veteran cornerback Kareem Jackson to a one-year deal on Tuesday, eight days after declining his $10 million option for 2021. Jackson agreed to return to the team in a deal worth $5 million, according to published reports. Homebody Osaka hopes schedule tweaks bring more Grand Slams

Naomi Osaka dislikes long and busy stretches away from the comforts of home and so will plan the European portion of her schedule accordingly in the hope of improving her title hopes at the French Open and Wimbledon. Osaka, competing this week at the Miami Open near where she grew up, said that while she chases success relentlessly she is still trying to shape her playing schedule to give herself the best chance of success. Zverev even hungrier after brush with Grand Slam glory

Alexander Zverev said letting his best chance so far at Grand Slam glory slip through his fingers at last year's U.S. Open has not discouraged him but instead provided extra motivation to get the job done this year. The 23-year-old German, who for years has been touted as the future of the sport, came tantalizingly close to hoisting the championship trophy at September's final in Flushing Meadows but ultimately fell to Dominic Thiem in a five-set thriller. Tsitsipas eyes opening in Miami with Big Three out

Stefanos Tsitsipas is keeping expectations low heading into the Miami Open but said the absence of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the tournament gives players like him a better chance for success. The 22-year-old Greek, who is ranked fifth, reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open last month and the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday, in a solid start to what he hopes will be his breakthrough year. Andreescu shakes off the doubt as she returns from injury for Miami Open

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu said she was trying to dispel any doubt about herself as she prepared to make another return from injury this week at the Miami Open. "There is some doubt always in the back of my head but I am trying my best to get rid of that. It's not easy as a process but I am working a lot on that," said the Canadian, who, as the eighth seed, has a bye into the second round of the two-week Miami tournament. Halep on the hunt for Grand Slam titles, Olympic medal

World number three Simona Halep said she is more interested in silverware than her ranking and will focus on the Grand Slams and the Olympics as she looks to add to her trophy cabinet this year after a chaotic 2020 rattled by COVID-19. The 29-year-old Romanian is among a women's field stocked with top talent at the Miami Open, Halep's first tournament in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic, after she dropped out of the U.S. Open in August due to health and safety concerns. Sharks' Kurtis Gabriel, Bob Boughner fined

San Jose Sharks forward Kurtis Gabriel and head coach Bob Boughner were both fined by the NHL on Tuesday. Gabriel, 27, was docked $3,017.24 -- the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement -- for cross-checking Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kurtis MacDermid prior to Monday's game.

