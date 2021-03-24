Left Menu

Soccer-Watching England at home on TV was tough, says Stones

Manchester City defender John Stones was frustrated at being unable to contribute to the national team during his 16-month international exile but said he used the feeling of helplessness to improve his game and earn a recall to the England squad.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 09:27 IST
Soccer-Watching England at home on TV was tough, says Stones

Manchester City defender John Stones was frustrated at being unable to contribute to the national team during his 16-month international exile but said he used the feeling of helplessness to improve his game and earn a recall to the England squad. Stones won the last of his 39 caps against Montenegro in 2019 but his strong domestic form has earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate's squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

"It was very tough and I think it would be the same for everyone," Stones said. "It was difficult watching from home. You feel a bit helpless that you can't contribute, but I used it as a motivation to strive to be better. "When I got the text the other day, it was a great feeling to be back involved.

"I had worked so hard and I was hearing people say, 'you should be in'. But I didn't take any of that in until the text arrived. I wanted to hear from the source." Stones, along with his England team mates Kyle Walker, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling, has been a key part of City's stellar season as they aim for glory on four fronts.

The 26-year-old defender said securing trophies with Pep Guardiola's side would also have a positive impact on the England squad at the Euros this year. "That winning mentality, if we can bring it into the England squad, would be invaluable," Stones said. "I'd love everyone to be coming into camp after winning something but that's not possible."

England face San Marino in their Group I opener on Thursday before playing Albania (March 28) and Poland (March 31).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Duckworth threatens Biden nominees over lack of diversity

Senator Tammy Duckworth has said the lack of Asian-American or Pacific Islander representation in President Joe Bidens cabinet is not acceptable and threatened to withhold her vote on key nominations until the administration addresses the m...

Pak suffering due to imposition of rulers without people's will, says ex-President Asif Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party PPP leader and former President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that the country has been suffering due to the imposition of rulers without the will of the people. On the occasion of Pakistan Day here, Zardari stress...

Verdict in Tarun Tejpal rape case on April 27: police

A sessions court in Goa will on April 27 pronounce its verdict in the 2013 rape case registered against Tarun Tejpal, former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka magazine, a police officer said on Wednesday.Tejpal is accused of raping his journalist ...

WI vs SL, 1st Test: Thirimanne, Fernando bring visitors back in the game

Sri Lankas Lahiru Thirimanne and Oshada Fernando played gritty knocks to bring their team back in the game on the third day of the ongoing first Test against West Indies here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. At Stumps on Tuesday, Sri Lan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021