Ind vs Eng: Morgan doesn't 'envisage huge changes' despite losing 1st ODI

Despite losing the first ODI against India, England skipper Eoin Morgan is high on confidence and feels that his side can still win the series asserting that they are a "dangerous side to play against."

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-03-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 09:38 IST
Eoin Morgan (Photo/ BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI

Despite losing the first ODI against India, England skipper Eoin Morgan is high on confidence and feels that his side can still win the series asserting that they are a "dangerous side to play against." Jonny Bairstow might have played a 94-run knock, but India bowlers came back strongly to hand hosts a 66-run victory in the first ODI of the three-match series against England on Tuesday here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

With this win, India has gone 1-0 up in the three-match series. Both teams will now lock horns in the second ODI on Friday. "I think the method in which went about our business today is the right method and it has worked over the last five years. So, that is really encouraging. Obviously, on the back of our bowling performance and the way our two openers played and really controlled the game, is extremely positive. Obviously, areas that we lacked in is building partnerships after the openers got out. So, we will be looking at the areas of improvement. But I do not envisage huge changes," Morgan said in the post-match press conference.

When asked if England can make a comeback in the series and win it, Morgan said: "Absolutely, I think we are a dangerous side to play against, particularly the way we went about our business for the majority of today's game. I think if we had played really well and been at our top form, we would have had chased that total in no time. But that was not meant to be and India are a tough side to beat, they are one of the best sides in the world majority of the time." Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan (98) and Virat Kohli (56) might have set the platform at the top, but it was KL Rahul (62*) and Krunal Pandya's (58*) blitz in the end that propelled India's score to 317/5. The duo added 111 of their 112 runs in the last nine overs as they sent the English bowlers on a leather hunt.

England currently hold the number one spot on the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings but losing all three ODIs will threaten their top spot with India overtaking them on the rankings. However, Morgan is unfazed about the rankings. "We don't guard it at all, it's not something that we talk about in the changing room. Everything is built towards planning being competitive at a World Cup and trying to improve our skills over that period of time," he said. (ANI)

