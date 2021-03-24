Sports News Roundup: Venus Williams bounced on Day 1 of Miami Open; Francisco Lindor homers as Mets beat Marlins and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Back to normal? Barty endures two-day flight in return to travel circuit

Most tennis players are accustomed to long-haul flights and almost non-stop travel but world number one Ash Barty had to admit her near-50-hour flight to Florida to begin her title defense at the Miami Open this week was a bit jarring. Barty has spent the last year in her home country of Australia, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Miami will be her first tournament abroad since February 2020.

Spring training roundup: Francisco Lindor homers as Mets beat Marlins

Francisco Lindor belted his fourth homer of the spring to help the New York Mets record a 5-3 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins on Tuesday at Port St. Lucie, Fla. Lindor went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. The homer, a solo shot down the right-field line, gave New York a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning.

Japan's judo gold medallist Koga dies aged 53: NHK

Japanese judoka Toshihiko Koga, who won Olympic gold at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, died on Wednesday aged 53, public broadcaster NHK said. The cause of death was unknown, but NHK said Koga had been treated for cancer last year.

NHL roundup: Four-goal burst powers Knights past Blues

Mark Stone had two goals and an assist and William Karlsson had a goal and two assists for the Vegas Golden Knights, who scored four times in the third period to hand the St. Louis Blues a 5-1 loss on Monday night in Las Vegas. Jonathan Marchessault added a goal and an assist and Keegan Kolesar also scored for Vegas, which remained three points ahead of second-place Colorado in the West Division. The Golden Knights begin a two-game series with the Avalanche on Thursday night in Denver.

Reports: Broncos bringing back cornerback Kareem Jackson

The Denver Broncos are re-signing veteran cornerback Kareem Jackson to a one-year deal on Tuesday, eight days after declining his $10 million option for 2021. Jackson agreed to return to the team in a deal worth $5 million, according to published reports.

Homebody Osaka hopes schedule tweaks bring more Grand Slams

Naomi Osaka dislikes long and busy stretches away from the comforts of home and so will plan the European portion of her schedule accordingly in the hope of improving her title hopes at the French Open and Wimbledon. Osaka, competing this week at the Miami Open near where she grew up, said that while she chases success relentlessly she is still trying to shape her playing schedule to give herself the best chance of success.

Tokyo Olympic torch relay stirs mixed emotions ahead of its Fukushima start

When Shusaku Sagi was 19, he watched his soccer training center at J-Village in Fukushima morph into a base for workers decommissioning the nuclear power plant nearby after the 2011 earthquake crippled it and caused thousands to flee. On Thursday, the sports complex will house the starting ceremony for the Olympic torch relay, kicking off a countdown to the Games in Tokyo - the first-ever organized during a deadly pandemic.

Andreescu shakes off the doubt as she returns from injury for Miami Open

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu said she was trying to dispel any doubt about herself as she prepared to make another return from injury this week at the Miami Open. "There is some doubt always in the back of my head but I am trying my best to get rid of that. It's not easy as a process but I am working a lot on that," said the Canadian, who, as the eighth seed, has a bye into the second round of the two-week Miami tournament.

Sharks' Kurtis Gabriel, Bob Boughner fined

San Jose Sharks forward Kurtis Gabriel and head coach Bob Boughner were both fined by the NHL on Tuesday. Gabriel, 27, was docked $3,017.24 -- the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement -- for cross-checking Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kurtis MacDermid prior to Monday's game.

Venus Williams bounced on Day 1 of Miami Open

Three-time winner Venus Williams fell in straight sets Tuesday on opening day at the Miami Open in Miami Gardens, Fla. Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas defeated Williams 6-2, 7-6 (10) in nearly 1½ hours. Williams won the event in 1998, '99, and 2001 and is the second-winningest player in tourney history behind her sister, Serena Williams, who pulled out of the tournament.

