Aishwary Pratap Tomar wins gold in 50m rifle 3 positions

Young Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Pratap claimed the gold medal in the mens 50m rifle 3 positions event, consolidating the host nations top position in the ISSF World Cup here on Wednesday.The 20-year-old from Bhopal shot 462.5 to win the top prize ahead of Hungarys Istvan Peni 461.6 and Denmarks Steffen Olsen 450.9 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. The other Indians in the final, veteran Sanjeev Rajput and Niraj Kumar, finished sixth and eighth respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 10:55 IST
Young Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Pratap claimed the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event, consolidating the host nation's top position in the ISSF World Cup here on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old from Bhopal shot 462.5 to win the top prize ahead of Hungary's Istvan Peni (461.6) and Denmark's Steffen Olsen (450.9) at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. The other Indians in the final, veteran Sanjeev Rajput and Niraj Kumar, finished sixth and eighth respectively. After an impressive start following which he led for a while, Tomar slipped in the standings but fought back strongly with a 10.4, 10.5 and 10.3 in the standing elimination stage.

Tomar is a Tokyo Olympics quota-holder. He won the bronze medal in the 50 metre rifle 3 positions event at the 2019 Asian Shooting Championships to secure a quota place for India at the Olympics.

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

