Left Menu

ODI omission motivates me, deep down I know something lacking in my game: Shafali Verma

Far from disappointed at being overlooked for ODIs despite her swashbuckling T20 show, Indias teenage batting sensation Shafali Verma says it motivates her to work harder as deep down, she knows there is something lacking in her game.The 17-year-old was adjudged player of the series in the 1-2 T20 loss to South Africa in a series that ended here on Tuesday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-03-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 10:57 IST
ODI omission motivates me, deep down I know something lacking in my game: Shafali Verma

Far from disappointed at being overlooked for ODIs despite her swashbuckling T20 show, India's teenage batting sensation Shafali Verma says it motivates her to work harder as ''deep down'', she knows there is ''something'' lacking in her game.

The 17-year-old was adjudged player of the series in the 1-2 T20 loss to South Africa in a series that ended here on Tuesday. Her 30-ball 60 in the final match was instrumental in giving India a consolation win.

However, her devastating T20 form, which has earned her the top position in the ICC rankings for the shortest format, has not been enough to get her a place in the ODI side, but she is not complaining.

''When I wasn't picked for the one-dayers, I felt somewhere I might be lacking something,'' Verma said in an online press conference after the match.

''But I did not go ask the captain or the coach, because I knew deep down that if my name was not there, it is probably because I only lack something,'' she added.

The Haryana-girl said she feels driven to become a better player every time she is left out of ODIs.

''...I need to work more on my fitness, and one-dayers would be my goal, whenever I get that chance. Not getting named in the one-day squad is a motivation for me to play even better,'' she insisted.

''I wasn't overly disappointed but I saw it as a huge motivating factor. I motivated myself to work even harder and play better,'' she said.

Verma's approach to the game is rather simple. The see-ball-hit-ball mantra has worked tremendously well for her and she said the aggression is a natural aspect of her batting.

''I always practice (power-hitting) and work hard on my batting. Ever since I started holding a bat, I have loved to play attackingly. That's how it works for me,'' the big-hitting Shafali said.

And when she does make the ODI squad, Verma said, ''The focus would be on spending as much time on the wicket as possible and score as many runs as I can.'' ''No matter what position I get to play in, I will try to extend my innings for as long as possible and score well.'' On the number one spot in the ICC T20I rankings, she simply said, ''I just try to do well and win matches for my team.'' PTI PM AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland will likely report over 29,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday - official

Poland will likely report over 29,000 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the prime ministers top aide Michal Dworczyk said.We are waiting for the final data but all indications are that we will have over 29,000 new infections, Dworcz...

UAE finance minister and Dubai deputy ruler, Sheikh Hamdan, dies

The United Arab Emirates finance minister and the deputy ruler of the emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has died, Dubais ruler said on Twitter on Wednesday.Sheikh Hamdan, aged 75, was the brother of the current ruler of...

ANALYSIS-Locked-down Europe: cash to spend, nowhere to spend it

Only a few weeks ago, many European countries were hoping their more affluent citizens would by now have started spending nest eggs built up during the pandemic to trigger a consumer-led recovery in the regions economy. But with the spread ...

BJP leaders ask Maha governor to seek status report from govt

A delegation of BJP leaders on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and urged him to seek a status report from state chief secretary on the law and order situation.Speaking to reporters, Leader of O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021