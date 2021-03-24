Left Menu

WI vs SL, 1st Test: Thirimanne, Fernando bring visitors back in the game

Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne and Oshada Fernando played gritty knocks to bring their team back in the game on the third day of the ongoing first Test against West Indies here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

At stumps, Sri Lanka's second innings score read 255/4 with Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva on the field. (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne and Oshada Fernando played gritty knocks to bring their team back in the game on the third day of the ongoing first Test against West Indies here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. At Stumps on Tuesday, Sri Lanka's second innings score read 255/4, having a lead of 153 runs. At the close of play, Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva were batting at the crease on 21 and 46 respectively.

The visitors, who were bowled out for mere 169 in their first innings, started their second innings on a poor note as Dimuth Karunaratne got out in the fifth over after scoring just three runs. Thirimanne, who had opened the innings alongside Karunaratne, was then joined by Fernando and they stitched a massive 162-run partnership before it was brought to an end by Kyle Mayers, who dismissed Fernando at his individual score of 91.

Sri Lanka then lost back-to-back wickets -- Dinesh Chandimal (4) and Thirimanne (76) -- and were reduced to 189/4. Nissanka and de Silva, however, took control of the innings and played with a defensive mindset as they saw the day through and made sure the visitors didn't lose any further wickets. Earlier, resuming the day at 268/8, West Indies could add just three runs to their overnight score as Vishwa Fernando took the final two wickets to end the hosts' first innings at 271 runs.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 169 & 255/4 (Lahiru Thirimanne 76, Oshada Fernando 91, Kemar Roach 2/28); West Indies 271 (Rahkeem Cornwall 61, Joshua Da Silva 46, Suranga Lakmal 5/47). (ANI)

