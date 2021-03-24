Runner in first leg of Olympics torch relay drops out - Tokyo 2020

Runner in first leg of Olympics torch relay drops out - Tokyo 2020Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-03-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 11:07 IST
One of the first runners in the Tokyo Olympics torch relay has dropped out of the event scheduled for Thursday, the Games organising committee said on Wednesday.
Homare Sawa, captain of Japan's women's football team, which won the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup, was one of those kicking off the torch relay on Thursday.
Her former coach Norio Sasaki told a press conference she had decided to pull out, citing health reasons.
