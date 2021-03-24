ISSF WC: Aishwary Pratap wins gold in men's 50m rifle 3 positions event

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar on Wednesday clinched a gold medal in men's 50m rifle 3 positions event in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup here in the national capital. Aishwary defeated world number one Istvan Peni of Hungary in the final and helped India take its medal tally to 16 in the tournament. Sanjeev Rajput finished sixth while Niraj Kumar finished at the eighth spot.

India's skeet mixed team, comprising of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Ganemat Sekhon, on Tuesday won a gold medal. The Indian team defeated Kazakhastan 33-29 in the final to win a gold medal. India had won three more gold medals on Monday at the tournament. (ANI)

