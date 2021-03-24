Inter Miami signs defender Kieran Gibbs

Inter Miami on Tuesday announced the signing of Kieran Gibbs, who is set to make a move from Premier League side West Bromwich Albion. "Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed three-time FA Cup champion defender Kieran Gibbs. The left back, who signed through the 2023 MLS season, will be eligible to play for the Club starting on July 1, 2021 upon the expiry of his contract with West Bromwich Albion of the English Premier League," the club said in a statement.

Gibbs, 31, made over 300 appearances across all competitions in 14 seasons playing in England, primarily with Arsenal FC in the Premier League. The defender also featured for West Bromwich Albion, spending two seasons in the Premier League and two in the EFL Championship with the team. Gibbs began his career at Arsenal where he came through the academy ranks and made his professional debut in October 2007. He went on to make over 200 appearances for The Gunners in all competitions, including 39 in the UEFA Champions League. Gibbs also helped Arsenal win the FA Cup three times during his tenure with the club (2014, 2015, 2017). He also helped the team win the FA Community Shield, an annual match between the previous season's Premier League and FA Cup champions, on two occasions (2015, 2016). Overall, Gibbs tallied six goals and 25 assists for Arsenal.

Following his time with Arsenal, Gibbs made the move to West Bromwich Albion in August 2017, where he has played for the last four seasons; he has made 100 appearances for the team over that time, tallying five goals and nine assists. Gibbs helped the team get promoted from the Championship back up to the Premier League in the 2019-2020 season, guiding the team to a second-place finish in the Championship. Previously, Gibbs also had a brief loan stint with Norwich City in the Championship during his debut season in 2007-2008.

On the international stage, Gibbs has featured for England from the youth levels up to the senior team. He made his senior national team debut in a friendly against Hungary in 2010 and went on to make 10 total appearances for the team, including four in UEFA Euro qualifying matches. "I'm extremely excited to be starting the next chapter of my career with Inter Miami this summer. I look forward to embracing a new culture and a new challenge in South Florida. I'm really impressed by the vision of the Club, and can't wait to play in front of The Siege, Southern Legion, and Vice City 1896. In the meantime, my focus and commitment remains with West Brom. I will continue to give 100% for the club, as I have done since I signed, until the end of the season," the club's official website quoted Gibbs as saying. (ANI)

