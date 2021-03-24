Left Menu

On this day: Sandpaper Gate rocked Australian cricket in 2018

It was on March 24, 2018 when Australia's Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera trying to change the condition of the ball using sandpaper in a Test match against South Africa in Cape Town.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 11:44 IST
On this day: Sandpaper Gate rocked Australian cricket in 2018
Fans show off sandpaper in a match (file image). Image Credit: ANI

It was on March 24, 2018 when Australia's Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera trying to change the condition of the ball using sandpaper in a Test match against South Africa in Cape Town. The incident later went on to be labelled as the 'Sandpaper Gate' and is considered as one of the darkest moments in the history of Australian cricket.

Sandpaper Gate happened during the 2018 Cape Town Test between Australia and South Africa. On the third day of the match, Bancroft was caught on camera trying to alter the condition of the ball. As soon as the clip was shown on television, it went viral on social media and the entire cricketing fraternity condemned the act. After the conclusion of the day's play, Bancroft and then Australian skipper Steve Smith admitted that they cheated in trying to tamper with the ball.

David Warner's involvement in the act was also confirmed. Australia went on to lose the match and Cricket Australia took some bold calls as they first removed Smith and Warner as the captain and vice-captain of the side. Later, the Australian cricket board handed a one-year ban to both Smith and Warner, while Bancroft was given a nine-month suspension. Australia coach Darren Lehmann also resigned as the coach of the side.

All three players were called back to Australia before the final Test against South Africa. Upon arrival, both Smith and Warner broke down in their respective press conferences and admitted their mistakes. One year later in 2019, all three players made a comeback to the side, and since then, Warner and Smith have once again become a vital cog in the Australian lineup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland will likely report over 29,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday - official

Poland will likely report over 29,000 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the prime ministers top aide Michal Dworczyk said.We are waiting for the final data but all indications are that we will have over 29,000 new infections, Dworcz...

UAE finance minister and Dubai deputy ruler, Sheikh Hamdan, dies

The United Arab Emirates finance minister and the deputy ruler of the emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has died, Dubais ruler said on Twitter on Wednesday.Sheikh Hamdan, aged 75, was the brother of the current ruler of...

ANALYSIS-Locked-down Europe: cash to spend, nowhere to spend it

Only a few weeks ago, many European countries were hoping their more affluent citizens would by now have started spending nest eggs built up during the pandemic to trigger a consumer-led recovery in the regions economy. But with the spread ...

BJP leaders ask Maha governor to seek status report from govt

A delegation of BJP leaders on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and urged him to seek a status report from state chief secretary on the law and order situation.Speaking to reporters, Leader of O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021