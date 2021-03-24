Left Menu

Soccer-Greenwood withdraws from England U21 squad due to injury

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from England's squad for the Euro Under-21 Championship due to injury, the Football Association (FA) said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 12:14 IST
Soccer-Greenwood withdraws from England U21 squad due to injury

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from England's squad for the Euro Under-21 Championship due to injury, the Football Association (FA) said. Greenwood, who scored in United's 3-1 defeat by Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, has been replaced by Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell in Aidy Boothroyd's 23-man squad.

Greenwood, 19, has netted 22 goals since the start of last season, the most by a teenager in any of Europe's top five leagues, according to Opta statistics. England face Switzerland on Thursday before taking on Portugal (March 28) and Croatia (March 31) in the group stage. The knock-out rounds for the tournament, which is being co-hosted by Hungary and Slovenia, will be held in May and June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland will likely report over 29,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday - official

Poland will likely report over 29,000 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the prime ministers top aide Michal Dworczyk said.We are waiting for the final data but all indications are that we will have over 29,000 new infections, Dworcz...

UAE finance minister and Dubai deputy ruler, Sheikh Hamdan, dies

The United Arab Emirates finance minister and the deputy ruler of the emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has died, Dubais ruler said on Twitter on Wednesday.Sheikh Hamdan, aged 75, was the brother of the current ruler of...

ANALYSIS-Locked-down Europe: cash to spend, nowhere to spend it

Only a few weeks ago, many European countries were hoping their more affluent citizens would by now have started spending nest eggs built up during the pandemic to trigger a consumer-led recovery in the regions economy. But with the spread ...

BJP leaders ask Maha governor to seek status report from govt

A delegation of BJP leaders on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and urged him to seek a status report from state chief secretary on the law and order situation.Speaking to reporters, Leader of O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021