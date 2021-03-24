Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: First day at work was 'roller coaster ride', says Prasidh Krishna

After making an ODI debut to remember, pacer Prasidh Krishna on Wednesday said that his first day at work felt like a roller coaster ride.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-03-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 12:16 IST
India pacer Prasidh Krishna (Photo/ Prasidh Krishna Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After making an ODI debut to remember, pacer Prasidh Krishna on Wednesday said that his first day at work felt like a roller coaster ride. "My first day at work was a roller coaster ride. Never over until it's over. All's well that ends well. Cheers to this special match and many more to come," Krishna tweeted.

Defending 318, Prasidh was being hammered left, right and centre by England's Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy in the first ODI, but he staged a comeback to dismiss Roy and Ben Stokes in quick succession. He went on to take the wickets of Sam Billings and Tom Curran as India registered a victory by 66 runs in the first ODI to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. The pacer finished with figures of 4-54 from 8.1 overs and as a result, he recorded the best figures by an Indian debutant in an ODI.

Jonny Bairstow might have played a 94-run knock, but India bowlers came back strongly to hand the hosts a 66-run victory in the first ODI on Tuesday. Both teams will now lock horns in the second ODI on Friday. England were 135/0 at one stage, but Indian bowlers made a stunning comeback to bundle out England for 251 inside 43 overs.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan (98) and Virat Kohli (56) set the platform at the top, but it was KL Rahul (62*) and Krunal Pandya's (58*) blitz in the end that propelled India's score to 317/5. The duo added 111 of their 112 runs in the last nine overs as they sent the English bowlers on a leather hunt. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

