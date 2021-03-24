Left Menu

Sumo-Yokozuna Kakuryu retires after missing five straight tournaments: Kyodo

Sumo grand champion Kakuryu has retired after missing five consecutive tournaments, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday, leaving Hakuho as the sport's only active yokozuna. Kakuryu, who has acquired Japanese citizenship, won the last of his six championships in 2019. Kyodo said his retirement had been approved by the Japan Sumo Association.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 12:36 IST
