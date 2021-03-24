Left Menu

Chinky Yadav wins gold as India claim all three medals in women's 25m pistol

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 13:35 IST
Chinky Yadav wins gold as India claim all three medals in women's 25m pistol

Chinky Yadav upstaged the experienced Rahi Sarnobat and the fancied Manu Bhaker to win gold as India swept the women's 25m pistol event of the ISSF shooting World Cup here on Wednesday, highlighting the country's depth of talent in the sport.

The 23-year-old Yadav prevailed over Sarnobat, 30, 4-3 in a shoot-off after their scores were tied at 32, taking India's gold tally to nine in the event.

Bhaker, aged only 19, shot 28 to settle for the bronze medal before being eliminated, leaving her two other compatriots to fight for the top prize at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

All three shooters have already bagged their quotas for the Tokyo Olympics. Yadav, who bagged the Olympic quota with a second-place finish at the 14th Asian Championships in Doha in 2019, led the pack after first 20 targets with a score of 14.

She was followed by Bhaker at second with 13.

Then, the shooter from Bhopal led with a score of 21 and pulled away from the rest, even as the seasoned Sarnobat clawed her way back into the finals after struggling in bottom half.

In the finals, Yadav shot all the five targets twice -- in the first competition stage's second series and the sixth series of the elimination stage -- after beginning with two. Sarnobat, the most experienced of the three, had a five out of five in the third series of the first stage before shooting four targets thrice in the fourth, seventh and ninth series in elimination. The third ranked Bhaker had only one five out of five, in the fourth series. Earlier this morning, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar claimed the gold in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai's deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid dies at 75

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, deputy ruler of Dubai and the finance minister of the United Arab Emirates, has died, his brother said on Wednesday. He was 75.Sheikh Hamdan served as deputy leader of Dubai under his brother, Sheikh Moh...

PM Modi asks people to visit Tulip garden in J-K, enjoy warm hospitality

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked everyone to visit Tulip garden, located at the foothills of Zabarwan range in Jammu and Kashmir, and enjoy the warm hospitality of the people of the Union territory. Tweeting about the gardens...

French culture minister taken to hospital with COVID-19 - media

French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot has been taken to hospital after being tested positive for Covid-19, French media reported on Wednesday.Employment minister Elizabeth Borne is already treated in hospital for the disease. Also Read ...

Vijayan condemns 'harassment' of nuns by Hindu outfit members in UP

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday strongly condemned the alleged harassment of a group of nuns by some Bajrang Dal activists in UPs Jhansi recently and urged the Centre to take action, saying such incidents tarnish the ima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021