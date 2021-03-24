Left Menu

Soccer-Iachini returns as Fiorentina coach after Prandelli steps down

Fiorentina have appointed Giuseppe Iachini as head coach to replace Cesare Prandelli, who resigned after a disappointing second spell in charge, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 13:41 IST
Soccer-Iachini returns as Fiorentina coach after Prandelli steps down

Fiorentina have appointed Giuseppe Iachini as head coach to replace Cesare Prandelli, who resigned after a disappointing second spell in charge, the Serie A club said on Wednesday. Iachini had succeeded Vincenzo Montella as manager in December 2019 but was sacked last November and replaced by Prandelli, who returned for a second stint following a spell between 2005-2010.

But the veteran coach stepped down on Tuesday after overseeing just five league wins to leave Fiorentina languishing in 14th. "Beppe Iachini has returned as Fiorentina coach," the Serie A club said https://www.acffiorentina.com/en/news/all/news-men-first-team/2021-03-24/iachini-resumes-coaching-duties. "Fiorentina can confirm that Beppe Iachini has been placed in charge of the first team."

Former Sampdoria and Udinese coach Iachini, who managed just 12 wins in 31 league games during his first spell in charge, will conduct his first training session on Wednesday at the Davide Astori Training Centre. Fiorentina visit Genoa on April 3 after the international break.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai's deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid dies at 75

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, deputy ruler of Dubai and the finance minister of the United Arab Emirates, has died, his brother said on Wednesday. He was 75.Sheikh Hamdan served as deputy leader of Dubai under his brother, Sheikh Moh...

PM Modi asks people to visit Tulip garden in J-K, enjoy warm hospitality

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked everyone to visit Tulip garden, located at the foothills of Zabarwan range in Jammu and Kashmir, and enjoy the warm hospitality of the people of the Union territory. Tweeting about the gardens...

French culture minister taken to hospital with COVID-19 - media

French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot has been taken to hospital after being tested positive for Covid-19, French media reported on Wednesday.Employment minister Elizabeth Borne is already treated in hospital for the disease. Also Read ...

Vijayan condemns 'harassment' of nuns by Hindu outfit members in UP

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday strongly condemned the alleged harassment of a group of nuns by some Bajrang Dal activists in UPs Jhansi recently and urged the Centre to take action, saying such incidents tarnish the ima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021