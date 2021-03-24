Left Menu

IPL 2021: Teams travelling to Mumbai allowed use of Kalina Terminal, all approvals conditional

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is set to host 10 games in this year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Maharashtra government has approved the hosting of the games in the state capital subject to the scrupulous following of all COVID-19 related protocols as set forth by the BCCI in its SOP and the protocols laid down by the state and central governments in relation to the same.

Wankhede Stadium will host the second game of IPL 14 between CSK and DC on April 10. Image Credit: ANI

In the approval letter, accessed by ANI, the state government has approved the use of the Kalina Terminal (used by charter planes) for teams that come in to play at the Wankhede Stadium. "In case of the access to the private terminal at the Mumbai International Airport, the state government has no objection to the same subject to any approvals that might be needed from the Mumbai International_ Airport/DGCA or any other concerned authorities," the letter said.

Throwing light on the protocol for international players coming into the country through Mumbai, the letter pointed: "All IPL participants arriving in Mumbai on international flights are hereby allowed to travel to designated hotels mentioned in the letter and fulfill seven days of quarantine with RTPCR tests on the second, fifth and seventh day and subject to all the results of the tests being negative, are hereby allowed to practice/officiate/work and are exempted from the seven days of home quarantine." In case a player/staff of a franchise tests COVID-19 positive, the letter explained the process that needs to be followed.

"In the case of any of the staff/player being found COVID 19 positive, he/she is hereby allowed to self-isolate in the team hotel on a separate floor/zone. However, information regarding the same has to be immediately communicated to the MCGM," the letter pointed. Just like in the BCCI SOP, the Maharashtra government has also allowed players coming into the state from the India-England series to move into the IPL bio-secure bubble without having to quarantine.

"Players who are already in a bio bubble like the Indian and English teams who are playing the current series in India along with the Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders will be coming to Mumbai from Chennai who have been in bio-secure bubbles are exempted from any type of further quarantine," the approval letter said. But the state government has also made it clear that with the situation being ever-evolving, the permissions can be revoked if the condition with regards to COVID-19 deteriorates in the state.

"It may also be noted that the above permissions are conditional in nature. The said permissions can be revoked by the state government at any point of time in case the COVID-19 condition in the state worsens and the situation demands the cancellation of the said permissions," it read. IPL 14 starts from April 9 and will run until May 30. (ANI)

