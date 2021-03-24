Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 14:35 IST
We have lot of expectations in shooting, says Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said India has huge expectations from its world-beating shooting contingent in the Tokyo Olympics, his belief strengthened by the country's terrific show in the ongoing ISSF World Cup here.

India are heading the medals tally by some distance having so far won nine gold, five silver and as many bronze for a total of 19 podium finishes in the tournament at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

''We have huge expectations from shooting in Olympics, they have been doing extremely well for a long time now and it has raised the expectations,'' Rijiju said on the sidelines of the event. ''The government is also doing everything possible, making that extra effort in fulfilling the requirements and needs.'' Such has been the country's dominance here that it has swept the women's 25m pistol finals with Chinki Yadav winning the gold medal ahead of Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker after Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Rijiju was in attendance at the range on Wednesday and spoke to tournament broadcaster Sony Liv after the women's 25m pistol finals.

Last month, Rijiju had said a shorter and convenient quarantine period would be put in place for the World Cup in order to not discourage international shooters from competing at the event.

A month before the tournament, a request was placed before the ministry that shooters be exempted from hard quarantine of 14 days and foreign delegates be given vaccine shots on priority.

As many as 294 shooters from 53 countries are participating in the tournament.

