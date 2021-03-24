Left Menu

Kohli, Rohit move up in ICC T20 rankings

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 24-03-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 14:47 IST
Kohli, Rohit move up in ICC T20 rankings

India captain Virat Kohli moved up a place to fourth in the ICC T20 rankings for batsmen, while his deputy Rohit Sharma climbed three spots to 14th in the latest list issued on Wednesday.

Kohli, who slammed an unbeaten 80 off 52 balls coming in as opener and was associated in a stand of 94 with Rohit that set the platform for the series-clinching win over England, is now the highest ranked from India ahead of K L Rahul.

Rohit's 34-ball 64 in that match has helped him move up three places to 14th in the weekly update which took into account the three-match Afghanistan-Zimbabwe series in Abu Dhabi apart from the last two matches of the India-England series, the ICC stated.

In other gains for India's batsmen, Shreyas Iyer has moved up five places to a career-best 26th position while rookie Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant too have made rapid progress.

Yadav, who debuted in the second match of the series but could not garner any points as he did not get to bat, has pushed up from the bottom to 66th position after scores of 57 and 32 while Pant has moved up 11 places to 69th in the rankings.

Seam bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, player of the match in the last game for his spell of two for 15, has moved up 21 places to 24th while Hardik Pandya has advanced 47 places to 78th.

For England, Dawid Malan maintains a healthy lead at the top of the rankings after his 68 in the final match while Jos Buttler has inched up one place to 18th.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid (up one place to fourth) and fast bowlers Jofra Archer (up 12 places to 22nd) and Mark Wood (up 12 places to 27th) have advanced in the bowlers' list.

In the ODI rankings, Jonny Bairstow is up four places to a career-best seventh position after his knock of 94 in the opening match of the series against India in Pune on Tuesday.

Captain Eoin Morgan has advanced one place to 24th. All-rounder Ben Stokes has moved up from 75th to 64th among bowlers while also leapfrogging compatriot Chris Woakes to third place among all-rounders.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan's match-winning 98 has lifted him two places to 15th and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has gained five places to move into the top 20 in the latest ODI update.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Tesla can now be bought for bitcoin, Elon Musk says

Tesla Inc customers can now buy its electric vehicles with bitcoin, its boss, Elon Musk, said on Wednesday, marking a significant step forward for the cryptocurrencys use in commerce.You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin, Musk said on Twitte...

Overturned luxury bus found in central Delhi

A luxury bus was found overturned at Talkatora Chowk in central Delhi, police said on Wednesday.The North Avenue police station received information about the bus at 11.08 pm on Tuesday, they said.Police said the bus bearing a UP registrati...

Protests, public gatherings prohibited in Delhi due to surge in COVID-19 cases, AAP govt tells HC

The AAP government told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that the Disaster Management Authority DMA has prohibited public gatherings, including for festival celebrations and protests, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.The submission w...

Motor racing-Nissan commits to electric Formula E until end of 2026

Nissan will stay in Formula E until at least the end of 2026, the all-electric championships only Japanese manufacturer announced on Wednesday. Formula E is due to introduce its next generation of more powerful and faster cars for its ninth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021