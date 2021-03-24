Left Menu

Results will come and go for others to follow: Shastri enjoys with team after win in 1st ODI

Having taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series against England, India head coach Ravi Shastri shared a picture of the players looking in a jovial mood on Wednesday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:13 IST
Ravi Shastri with players. (Photo/ Ravi Shastri Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Having taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series against England, India head coach Ravi Shastri shared a picture of the players looking in a jovial mood on Wednesday. The picture featured skipper Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma and Shastri himself.

"The pack that stays together. Bubble or no bubble. Results will come and go for others to follow. Great day in lovely Pune," Shastri tweeted along with the picture. Jonny Bairstow might have played a 94-run knock, but India bowlers came back strongly to hand hosts a 66-run victory in the first ODI of the three-match series against England on Tuesday here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

With this win, India has gone 1-0 up in the three-match series. Both teams will now lock horns in the second ODI on Friday. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan (98) and Kohli (56) might have set the platform at the top, but it was Rahul (62*) and Krunal's (58*) blitz in the end that propelled India's score to 317/5. The duo added 111 of their 112 runs in the last nine overs as they sent the English bowlers on a leather hunt.

Apart from Krunal, Prasidh Krishna also made his debut in the match and on Wednesday he said that his first day at work felt like a roller coaster ride. "My first day at work was a roller coaster ride. Never over until it's over. All's well that ends well. Cheers to this special match and many more to come," Krishna tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

