Left Menu

Biden to mark 'Equal Pay Day' as women hit worse than men by pandemic

U.S. President Joe Biden will host members of the U.S. Women’s national soccer team at the White House on Wednesday as part of his push to secure better pay for American women, who earn 82 cents on average for every dollar earned by men. Wednesday is Equal Pay Day, which marks how much longer into a new year U.S. women on average must work to earn what the average man earned the previous year.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:30 IST
Biden to mark 'Equal Pay Day' as women hit worse than men by pandemic

U.S. President Joe Biden will host members of the U.S. Women’s national soccer team at the White House on Wednesday as part of his push to secure better pay for American women, who earn 82 cents on average for every dollar earned by men.

Wednesday is Equal Pay Day, which marks how much longer into a new year U.S. women on average must work to earn what the average man earned the previous year. The pay gap is far greater when calculated for Black women, who earn 63 cents on the dollar, and Latina women, who earn just 55 cents.

The soccer squad led by Megan Rapinoe, which won the Women’s World Cup for a second consecutive time in 2019, has sued U.S. Soccer, alleging gender discrimination. Fans backed them up, shouting "equal pay" during the World Cup final match. The coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout has exacerbated disparities, triggering what Vice President Kamala Harris has called a "national emergency" for women.

Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package includes provisions aimed at getting the 2 million women who left the labor force during the COVID-19 pandemic back to work. His next legislative push, valued at some $3 trillion, will also expand child care infrastructure and create jobs, administration officials say. Rapinoe and teammate Margaret Purce will join Biden at the White House. Rapinoe is also due to testify to a U.S. House Committee hearing on the issue.

"They are heroines because they champion this issue for all women," said Jennifer Klein, co-chair of the newly established White House Gender Policy Council. "This is really true in literally every country in the world – women are paid less." The team reached a settlement in December with U.S. Soccer on certain working conditions, including team travel and accommodations, but is still fighting in the courts to achieve equal pay to the men's soccer team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Enough supplies of COVID-19 vaccines for inoculation of those aged 45 years and above from April 1: Union Health Ministry.

Enough supplies of COVID-19 vaccines for inoculation of those aged 45 years and above from April 1 Union Health Ministry....

Escorts to increase tractor prices from April

Escorts Agri Machinery EAM, a division of Escorts Ltd, on Wednesday said it will increase tractor prices with effect from next month.There has been a steady rise in commodity prices necessitating a price hike to offset the impact of the inf...

R.K. Singh launches GRAM UJALA programme in Varanasi

Shri R.K. Singh, the Union Minister of State IC for Power New and Renewable Energy, launched the GRAM UJALA programme today in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Under this program Convergence Energy Services Limited CESL, a wholly-owned subsidiary ...

EU shouldn't be 'useful idiot' in global vaccine battle - French official

The European Union shouldnt be the useful idiot of the COVID-19 pandemic by exporting vaccines while other countries keep supplies for themselves, a French official said on Wednesday, backing plans for tougher rules on vaccine exports.Europ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021